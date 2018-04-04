Can you spot what’s wrong with this White House intern photo?

They’re the 91 eager faces that have landed a highly sought after internship at the White House.
But after the official White House intern photo for the 2018 spring class was released, people quickly realised there was one thing missing.
Twitter went into meltdown as a distinct lack of diversity was noticed amongst the crowd of hopeful interns - with a grinning Trump sitting firmly in the centre of the group.
“Two White House intern classes: 206 total interns and only 3 African Americans. In a country that’s 40% non-white,” tweeted former Obama administration official Chris Lu.
Some also compared the photo to previous snaps from President Barack Obama’s stint in the White House, noticing the marked difference.
However it's reported that Trump's lack of popularity may have seen a serious decline in those wishing to participate in the intern program.
"Some of the president’s lowest approval marks come from people of color and millennials, according to Gallup," reported The Washington Post.
