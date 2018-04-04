Premier urges Queenslanders to support Camilla and Charles

When Prince Harry dropped into Sydney for a couple of days last year, he was swamped by crowds of fans.

From his rain-soaked stroll around Circular Quay to the pools at Olympic Park, there was no place the fifth in line to the throne could go without a swarm of well-wishers eagerly following his every move.

He was only in the country to spruik the upcoming Invictus Games in October, while his father Prince Charles and step-mum the Duchess of Cornwall, are about to touch down in Brisbane for a much more ceremonial tour as they open of the Commonwealth Games on behalf of the Queen.

But the Premier seems a little worried that the fanfare will be less than impressive.

Perhaps afraid that the royal couple – who have been fending off a determined dislike from the public even since Charles and Diana’s 1996 divorce – will arrive to a lacklustre welcome, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been urging locals to get out there and show their support.

“I would ask people in Brisbane to come out and show their warmth and hospitality and greet them in a lovely warm Queensland welcome,” she said yesterday.

In what will be Charles’ 16th visit to Australia and Camilla’s third, the royal pair will stop by Old Government House for a formal ceremony, before being taken through the botanic gardens for a walk.

They’ll be at the opening ceremony of the Games later tonight.

