Charles and Camilla's secret outback escape

Prince Charles and Camilla’s arrival in Brisbane ahead of the Commonwealth Games has been highly anticipated, but it turns out the pair actually snuck into the country several days ago, and have been enjoying a secret holiday in the outback.

Prince Charles and Camilla's secret Aussie getaway

The future king, 69, and his wife were spotted boarding a private plane in Wagga Wagga this morning after they entered the country days ago without being seen.

They’re believed to have spent the last few days in the small country town of Gundagai, on a romantic outback getaway with some friends.

Trading all the chaos of London for the sweeping fields of country Australia, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are understood to have enjoyed a stay at Deltroit Station, a beef cattle estate that was bought for just under $20 million in 2016.

It's owner is British-Australian businessman Sir Michael Hintze, who is estimated to be worth $1.3 billion.

Charles and Camilla are said to have been in need of a little time together following a report in New Idea magazine claimed their marriage was under strain after Australian man Simon Dorante-Day came forward claiming to be their love child.

“This getaway is the perfect chance for them to reconnect,” an unnamed source told the magazine earlier this week.

“It’s also a good time for them to recharge their batteries, with even more speculation coming over their love-child scandal… things might even get more stressful for the pair.”

Charles and Camilla are in Australia to open the Commonwealth Games on behalf of the Queen, and will make an appearance at the opening ceremony tonight after a visit to Old Government House and the botanic gardens.

Seemingly little worried that the fanfare will be less than impressive, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, has been urging locals to get out there and show their support for the royals.

“I would ask people in Brisbane to come out and show their warmth and hospitality and greet them in a lovely warm Queensland welcome,” she said yesterday.

Crowds have been gathering outside the botanic gardens to greet the pair, but they hardly compare to the thousands who have been lining the streets in the UK to catch a glimpse of Charles' son Prince Harry and soon-to-be daughter in law Meghan Markle.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram