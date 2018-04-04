News

Sneaky mechanic busted taking joyride customer's Mercedes
Yodeling ‘Walmart boy’ sparks copycat craze

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Mason Ramsey set the internet alight after he was filmed yodeling his little heart out at a Walmart in Illinois.

The 10-year-old clocked up over 18 million views of his adorable performance after Twitter user dumbassvegan posted it online – and now he might have kickstarted a new trend.

Twitter user Maddy uploaded her own attempt at a yodeling session, while shopping at her local store.



“Wtf is happening in Walmart,” she tweeted.

Dressed in a near identical outfit to Mason as she donned a shirt, bow tie, jeans and cowboy boots, Maddy can be heard belting out a tune of her own.

Mason Ramsey yodeling Walmart boy

Mason was seen belting out Hank Williams Sr.’s 'Lovesick Blues” in the viral video. Photo: Twitter/dumbassvegan

Maddy's version has already racked up nearly 17,000 views with fans applauding her attempt at trying to keep the yodeling craze going.





