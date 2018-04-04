Yodeling ‘Walmart boy’ sparks copycat craze

Mason Ramsey set the internet alight after he was filmed yodeling his little heart out at a Walmart in Illinois.
The 10-year-old clocked up over 18 million views of his adorable performance after Twitter user dumbassvegan posted it online – and now he might have kickstarted a new trend.
Twitter user Maddy uploaded her own attempt at a yodeling session, while shopping at her local store.
“Wtf is happening in Walmart,” she tweeted.
Dressed in a near identical outfit to Mason as she donned a shirt, bow tie, jeans and cowboy boots, Maddy can be heard belting out a tune of her own.
Maddy's version has already racked up nearly 17,000 views with fans applauding her attempt at trying to keep the yodeling craze going.
Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram