Yodeling ‘Walmart boy’ sparks copycat craze

Mason Ramsey set the internet alight after he was filmed yodeling his little heart out at a Walmart in Illinois.

The 10-year-old clocked up over 18 million views of his adorable performance after Twitter user dumbassvegan posted it online – and now he might have kickstarted a new trend.

Twitter user Maddy uploaded her own attempt at a yodeling session, while shopping at her local store.

wtf is happening in Walmart pic.twitter.com/GLXVUGlQri — maddy (@maddy_jullieta) April 1, 2018

“Wtf is happening in Walmart,” she tweeted.

Dressed in a near identical outfit to Mason as she donned a shirt, bow tie, jeans and cowboy boots, Maddy can be heard belting out a tune of her own.

Maddy's version has already racked up nearly 17,000 views with fans applauding her attempt at trying to keep the yodeling craze going.

an American hero — lauren🍯 (@ralphlaurenparm) April 2, 2018

You've won my heart with this — Reuben Glaser (@Reubnick) April 3, 2018

