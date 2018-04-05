News

Woman has best response to boyfriend's 'beer gut' comments

Jessica Ankomah
Yahoo7 Be /

A young woman who turned to Twitter for advice after her boyfriend said she was growing a “beer gut” has ditched the relationship thanks to overwhelming support online.

Shelby Johnson tweeted screenshots of a text conversation she had with her partner, who said he was worried her “gut might stick out” more than his — despite her weighing just 55 kilos.

The woman from Portland, Oregon thought she might be “overreacting for feeling hurt” by the body-shaming texts and wanted an outsider’s opinion.



Woman body-shamed over beer gut

Shelby shared a selfie of her in her underwear looking completely normal. Photo: Twitter/babyyygucci

Twitter body-shamer

Judging by his comments, Shelby's boyfriend didn't seem to appreciate her totally normal body. Photo: Twitter/babyyygucci

Twitter body-shaming boyfriend dumped

Shelby's boyfriend then goes on to say her gut is bigger than his. Photo: Twitter/babyyygucci

Amongst an outpour of support from complete strangers, thousands called for Johnson to leave the “toxic” relationship. She now says that she’s “single and free.”

Attracting close to 40,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments on the original post, she followed up with another tweet explaining that she is the same weight as when she met her partner two months ago.

She then shared a number of photos of herself from her teen years up to the present.



Johnson thanked Twitter users who had reached out to her.

“The support I got is amazing,” she said. “I really thought only my few Twitter friends would reply!”

Adding a final twist to the tale, her ex-boyfriend has since realized that he’s been a bit foolish and has apologised - but it’s too little too late.



Nothing like a viral tweet to show you the error of your ways.

