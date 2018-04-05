Woman has best response to boyfriend's 'beer gut' comments

A young woman who turned to Twitter for advice after her boyfriend said she was growing a “beer gut” has ditched the relationship thanks to overwhelming support online.

Shelby Johnson tweeted screenshots of a text conversation she had with her partner, who said he was worried her “gut might stick out” more than his — despite her weighing just 55 kilos.

The woman from Portland, Oregon thought she might be “overreacting for feeling hurt” by the body-shaming texts and wanted an outsider’s opinion.

I am 120 pounds. I have been for about 5 months.

My partner said this to me. Am I overreacting for feeling hurt by this? I’m at a loss and just can’t even comprehend how someone who claims to love me can say this. pic.twitter.com/JpOrtkSZ4h — shelbs (@babyyygucci) March 30, 2018

Amongst an outpour of support from complete strangers, thousands called for Johnson to leave the “toxic” relationship. She now says that she’s “single and free.”

Attracting close to 40,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments on the original post, she followed up with another tweet explaining that she is the same weight as when she met her partner two months ago.

She then shared a number of photos of herself from her teen years up to the present.

My journey of my body has been long. In highschool I was 80-90 and my doctors never figured out why I couldn’t keep on weight. At 20, I started gaining. When i did, I never felt happier and more healthy. I worked hard for this body. I am 120 pounds of pure growth. pic.twitter.com/vyLGUuT0fu — shelbs (@babyyygucci) March 30, 2018

Johnson thanked Twitter users who had reached out to her.

“The support I got is amazing,” she said. “I really thought only my few Twitter friends would reply!”

Adding a final twist to the tale, her ex-boyfriend has since realized that he’s been a bit foolish and has apologised - but it’s too little too late.

This tweet going viral helped him see what a jerkoff he was to me. So in actuality I’m so glad this happened. Too little too late, but hopefully losing me helped him learn. pic.twitter.com/QoEpSdjvhT — shelbs (@babyyygucci) April 2, 2018

Nothing like a viral tweet to show you the error of your ways.

