Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside his car

Erin Donnelly
Yahoo7 Be /

If you ever needed a lesson in how NOT to walk your dog then play close attention.

Shocking footage has surfaced of an unidentified man ‘walking’ a dog, possibly a German Shepherd, while tied to a leash attached to his moving car.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after seeing the footage, according to KTLA 5.

A second dog, which also appears to be a German shepherd, kept up with the car but was not on a leash.

dangerous dog walking

The man had two dogs running alongside his car. Photo: KTLA 5

The footage was shot by Desiree Durst, who witnessed the incident on March 31 in California. Desiree said she and her family followed the man’s car, worried that the dogs were in danger.

“I saw him escalating in speed and the male dog was pretty close to being able to keep up, but the female dog just wasn’t able to,” she told KTLA 5.

“She started tripping over her feet and then she just started rolling on the ground, and several times she almost went underneath the tire. I was kind of panicking because I was like, ‘He’s going to kill his dog.'”

Desiree then confronted the man, who responded with anger.

“I was honking my horn the entire time trying to get his attention,” she said.

“I had to drive and actually pull up beside him and tell him, ‘Sir, you’re dragging your dog; your dog’s not able to keep up.’ At that point, he began to be really aggressive.”

dog

The man eventually put the dogs back in his car. Photo: KTLA 5

“He was belligerent,” her mother, Carrie Mulalley, confirmed. “‘I know what I’m doing; mind your own business.’”

The man eventually put both dogs in the car and drove away.

Though officials have yet released any additional information on the case, similar incidents of abusive treatment of dogs have brought stiff penalties.

Last September, an Oklahoma couple was charged with animal cruelty after dragging their dog down a Tulsa highway.

A month later, an Arkansas man was arrested and booked on charges of aggressive cruelty to animals after he allegedly dragged his dogs behind his motorised scooter.

The dogs were later placed with a rescue shelter.

And even in Australia a Pilbara man was found guilty of animal cruelty in 2015, after dragging a dog behind a ute in the town of Wickham, leaving it with serious injuries.

