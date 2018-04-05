Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

Imagine if you had a ticket stashed away in your handbag or crumpled in a pocket somewhere that would make you $55 million richer.

Well, one Aussie is sitting on a life-changing pot of gold, after taking out a Powerball jackpot three months ago today.

The only thing is, this newly-minted mogul appears to have no idea they’ve won the prize, and their chance to claim it is quickly slipping away.

Powerball officials have once again urged people to check their tickets, with the focus on Victorian players after the unregistered winning ticket was sold at Scole Lotto & News, located in the Melbourne suburb of Brunswick.

“It’s been three months since the prize was won and we still don’t know who the winner is or where they could be,” Tatts spokesperson Elissa Lewis said in a statement.

“What we do know is that they only have three months left to claim their prize from Tatts and time is running out for us to unite the winner with their multi-million dollar prize.”

So what happens if the mystery winner doesn’t come forward?

According to Tatts, all is not lost. The winner can still claim their prize from the Victorian State Revenue Office.

“Whilst this record breaking unclaimed prize is certainly the largest amount that has gone unclaimed for the longest time, we have had cases of people coming forward to claim their division one win more than a year after the draw,” explains Elissa.

“People find their tickets in the most unusual places, from a car glovebox to the bottom of a reusable shopping bag.

“We’ve also heard stories of tickets hiding in plain sight like on the fridge or in the player’s wallet.”

