News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sneaky mechanic busted taking joyride customer's Mercedes
Sneaky mechanic busted joyriding customer's Mercedes

Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Imagine if you had a ticket stashed away in your handbag or crumpled in a pocket somewhere that would make you $55 million richer.

RTM's Own Jack Moran And His Mom Take An Epic Trip To Dubai
3:04

RTM's Own Jack Moran And His Mom Take An Epic Trip To Dubai
Jay-Z dethrones Diddy as world's richest hip-hop star with a net worth of $900 million
1:06

Jay-Z dethrones Diddy as world's richest hip-hop star with a net worth of $900 million
Son Surprises Mother with Visit on Christmas Morning
1:23

Son Surprises Mother with Visit on Christmas Morning
Man Recovers Stolen Trash Can
0:44

Man Recovers Stolen Trash Can
Rita Ora, Ne-Yo, Tommy Hilfiger, Osbourne's And Stars 'Race To Erase MS'
0:37

Rita Ora, Ne-Yo, Tommy Hilfiger, Osbourne's And Stars 'Race To Erase MS'
'Fixer Upper' Star Joanna Gaines Makes a Style Confession
1:32

'Fixer Upper' Star Joanna Gaines Makes a Style Confession
Milo Ventimiglia's Ever-Changing Hair Evolution
1:15

Milo Ventimiglia's Ever-Changing Hair Evolution
Holy guacamole: thieves steal $300,000 worth of avocados
0:55

Holy guacamole: thieves steal $300,000 worth of avocados
That ain't SHARON'S ANSWER! | Family Feud
0:43

That ain't SHARON'S ANSWER! | Family Feud
Incredible Swarm Of Manta Rays Jumping Out Of Water
2:57

Incredible Swarm Of Manta Rays Jumping Out Of Water
Orangutans Saved From Palm Oil Plantation Horror: WILDEST ANIMAL RESCUES
2:33

Orangutans Saved From Palm Oil Plantation Horror: WILDEST ANIMAL RESCUES
Danielle Bregoli&rsquo;s Dad is DISGUSTED and Wants To APOLOGIZE To Kylie Jenner
1:52

Danielle Bregoli’s Dad is DISGUSTED and Wants To APOLOGIZE To Kylie Jenner
 

Well, one Aussie is sitting on a life-changing pot of gold, after taking out a Powerball jackpot three months ago today.

The only thing is, this newly-minted mogul appears to have no idea they’ve won the prize, and their chance to claim it is quickly slipping away.

Powerball jacket winner

Are you the mystery Powerball millionaire? Photo: Getty

Powerball officials have once again urged people to check their tickets, with the focus on Victorian players after the unregistered winning ticket was sold at Scole Lotto & News, located in the Melbourne suburb of Brunswick.

“It’s been three months since the prize was won and we still don’t know who the winner is or where they could be,” Tatts spokesperson Elissa Lewis said in a statement.

“What we do know is that they only have three months left to claim their prize from Tatts and time is running out for us to unite the winner with their multi-million dollar prize.”

Source: Giphy

So what happens if the mystery winner doesn’t come forward?

According to Tatts, all is not lost. The winner can still claim their prize from the Victorian State Revenue Office.

Powerball lotto winner

The winning ticket comes from a newsagent in Brunswick. Photo: Getty

“Whilst this record breaking unclaimed prize is certainly the largest amount that has gone unclaimed for the longest time, we have had cases of people coming forward to claim their division one win more than a year after the draw,” explains Elissa.

“People find their tickets in the most unusual places, from a car glovebox to the bottom of a reusable shopping bag.

“We’ve also heard stories of tickets hiding in plain sight like on the fridge or in the player’s wallet.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top