Woman gets revenge after being fat-shamed at bakery

A woman fat-shamed at a bakery ended up spending $73 buying every single cupcake in the store to get back at the woman who taunted her.

Vega Blossom was waiting in line at her favourite bakery when she overheard a woman in her forties standing behind her say ‘let's hope this fat b***h doesn't buy all the cupcakes’.

The 19-year-old had originally planned on buying only six cupcakes, but then decided to purchase the shop's entire stock of 20 to teach the rude onlooker a lesson.

“When I heard the nasty things the women said, I honestly wanted to cry. It really hurt my feelings,” Vega, from Indiana, US, said.

vega blossom

Vega was fat-shamed while at a bakery. Photo: Caters News

“How could these grown women be so mean to someone they’ve never met, let alone talked to?

“Growing up a chubbier girl, I always got snide comments about my weight from people who, for some reason, think it’s their business.

“Things like this usually wouldn’t bug me, but the fact that I didn’t know these women, and they said this so rudely and loudly - so I could obviously hear it - was different than other times.”

bakery

She proceeded to buy every single cupcake left. Photo: Caters News

But Vega, who wears a dress size 22, said she decided to swallow the hurt and thought of a way to get back at them that would ‘teach them about respect’.

“Hopefully this was a lesson in treating others kindly, and maybe a lesson in karma as well,” she said.

She went on to share a post about her "petty" reaction to the incident – which occurred just before closing time during an Easter sale – and it has since gone viral.

In the post Vega describes how when she first entered the shop she overheard the women making loud and rude comments about the person at the front of the queue, who was taking a substantial amount of time deciding which cake to purchase.

Vega claims the clearly displeased older woman, and her friend, sneered at her as she made her purchase of 20 mega-sized cupcakes -each the size of three regular cupcakes.

fat-shaming revenge

Vega shared the story on Facebook and it's since gone viral. Photo: Caters News

But she got her final revenge on them as she walked out of the bakery.

"I looked the pair straight in the eye and asked ‘could you please open the door for me? My hands are a bit full,” she said.

“Reluctantly, one woman held the door open before following me outside.

“I think, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all.

“I am NOT sorry for taking all of the cupcakes.”

Vega shared the spoils with her co-workers, friends and family over the Easter break, before posting the story to social media.

With additional reporting by Caters News.

