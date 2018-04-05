News

Newsreader’s insensitive comments over missing boy mistakenly aired

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

A newsreader in the US has come under fire after ‘insensitive’ comments about a missing boy in the town of Georgia accidentally went to air, moments before she broadcast a live update on the story.

WXTX reporter Sharifa Jackson was covering the heartbreaking story of four-year-old Beau Rabon, who fell into the Chattahoochee River last week while out fishing with his dad, Ryan.

Tragically, Ryan jumped in after his son, only to have the 27-year-old’s body pulled from the river five days later.

Sharifa Jackson Beau Rabon

Sharifa's pre-broadcast comments were accidentally sent out to viewers. Photo: Facebook/SharifaJacksonWTVM

In footage that was shared on social media, Sharifa’s broadcast was seen accidentally being aired early, with a black screen rolling as her audio was picked up by microphones.

“I am so over this,” Sharifa can be heard saying.

“I don’t know. I don’t think they are going to find him.”

Social media erupted over the comments, with many slamming her for the remarks.

“How would you feel if this was your little 4 year old boy. YOURE over it?” wrote one.

Sharifa Jackson missing boy

Sharifa's comments have been slammed on social media after footage went viral. Photo: Facebook/Brianna Merritt

“I’m pretty sure the mum and the rest of the family wish they could be over it and none of this would have happened.”

The outrage saw WXTX forced to issue an apology.

“Inappropriate and inadvertent comments regarding the recent river search were broadcast on a live microphone by mistake,” General Manager Holly Steuart said in a Facebook post.

Sharifa Jackson WXTX

An apology was issued for Sharifa's comments. Photo: Facebook/WXTX-Fox 54

“Those comments should never have been voiced in the first place. Although my news team wrote and aired an immediate apology for the mistake, it’s important to us that you know we take this matter very seriously.

“You should also know that the reporter involved is a good citizen and a hard worker who has learned a tough but necessary lesson. This is a highly regrettable mistake, which we will work hard never to repeat.”

