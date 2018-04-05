People are freaking out over Tinder fail

Tinder users were beyond frustrated today after some found themselves in an endless login loop thanks to a system fail.
It seems a Facebook update didn’t sit well with Tinder, and singles found themselves being asked to add ‘Facebook permissions’ again and again and again, without ever getting access to their account.
But finding a hilarious outlet for their frustration, many of the affected users took to Twitter to vent – and it was very entertaining.
“So my Tinder is broken and I’m a lot more upset about it then I’d care to admit,” one person said.
“Is tinder broken for anyone else? I was talking to a cute French girl too...” another lamented, while a third said, “Facebook's privacy changes appear to have somehow goofed up Tinder and now how will people ever have sex again!!!”
Fortunately for all involved, it was only an issue for a matter of hours before Tinder apologised for the inconvenience and announced everything was fixed.
