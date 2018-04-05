People are freaking out over Tinder fail

Tinder users were beyond frustrated today after some found themselves in an endless login loop thanks to a system fail.

It seems a Facebook update didn’t sit well with Tinder, and singles found themselves being asked to add ‘Facebook permissions’ again and again and again, without ever getting access to their account.

But finding a hilarious outlet for their frustration, many of the affected users took to Twitter to vent – and it was very entertaining.

Me: give me a sign about whether I should ride solo or try to find a cute boy@Tinder: *changes Facebook permissions that brings you in a pointless circle so that I can’t log on at all*

Me: okay I know there was a choice but like I wanted the other one — Harrison Knowlton (@RunnerBoy97) April 4, 2018

I LOST ALL MY MESSAGES. WHAT IF I WAS SPEAKING TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE??? COME ON — Bianca (@biianncaa1) April 4, 2018

“So my Tinder is broken and I’m a lot more upset about it then I’d care to admit,” one person said.

“Is tinder broken for anyone else? I was talking to a cute French girl too...” another lamented, while a third said, “Facebook's privacy changes appear to have somehow goofed up Tinder and now how will people ever have sex again!!!”

I’m locked out of my tinder so I guess that’s the universe telling me to go be social and meet someone for real. Ew. — K. Shardell Monique (@ShardellMonique) April 4, 2018

tinder locked me out my account ... 250 ignored matches down the drain pic.twitter.com/DUtJ1IWeg7 — ✧andrew✧ (@cyndquil) April 4, 2018

So @Tinder has locked me out of my account and I can't decide if I'm really upset or they're trying to tell me something... — Josh Schonfeld (@enyasurvivor) April 4, 2018

Fortunately for all involved, it was only an issue for a matter of hours before Tinder apologised for the inconvenience and announced everything was fixed.

