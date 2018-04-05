News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sneaky mechanic busted taking joyride customer's Mercedes
Sneaky mechanic busted joyriding customer's Mercedes

People are freaking out over Tinder fail

Team Be
Team Be
Yahoo7 Be /

Tinder users were beyond frustrated today after some found themselves in an endless login loop thanks to a system fail.

Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
0:29

Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
Caring Panda Knows How to Make Buddy Fly on a Swing
0:32

Caring Panda Knows How to Make Buddy Fly on a Swing
Playful Panda Cub 'Packs' Its Pal in a Bucket
1:07

Playful Panda Cub 'Packs' Its Pal in a Bucket
Heroic College Student Gives Drowning Squirrel CPR
0:30

Heroic College Student Gives Drowning Squirrel CPR
'Monster' Sturgeon Nearly Sinks Kayaker on Idaho's Snake River
4:33

'Monster' Sturgeon Nearly Sinks Kayaker on Idaho's Snake River
Wolf Spider Snags an Easy Meal
0:49

Wolf Spider Snags an Easy Meal
Squirrel Hilariously Fails in Attempt to Raid Bird Feeder
0:33

Squirrel Hilariously Fails in Attempt to Raid Bird Feeder
Extreme Eater Consumes 38 Cadbury Creme Eggs
10:12

Extreme Eater Consumes 38 Cadbury Creme Eggs
Drone Video Shows Civil War-Era Shipwreck Off Cape Fear
1:51

Drone Video Shows Civil War-Era Shipwreck Off Cape Fear
Man Demonstrates Clip-Ejecting Rubber Handgun
3:03

Man Demonstrates Clip-Ejecting Rubber Handgun
Toy Sheep Cannot Escape Harley the Cockatoo
0:49

Toy Sheep Cannot Escape Harley the Cockatoo
Father Plays Easter Egg Prank on Kids for April Fool's Day
1:11

Father Plays Easter Egg Prank on Kids for April Fool's Day
 

It seems a Facebook update didn’t sit well with Tinder, and singles found themselves being asked to add ‘Facebook permissions’ again and again and again, without ever getting access to their account.

But finding a hilarious outlet for their frustration, many of the affected users took to Twitter to vent – and it was very entertaining.




“So my Tinder is broken and I’m a lot more upset about it then I’d care to admit,” one person said.

“Is tinder broken for anyone else? I was talking to a cute French girl too...” another lamented, while a third said, “Facebook's privacy changes appear to have somehow goofed up Tinder and now how will people ever have sex again!!!”





Fortunately for all involved, it was only an issue for a matter of hours before Tinder apologised for the inconvenience and announced everything was fixed.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top