Most identical twins get their boobs ‘Botched’

Meghan Markle just broke another royal protocol
Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol again

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

Perth twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque take being identical to the next level. They dress the same, speak the same and even ration out every meal to ensure they eat the same.

In fact, they claim to be the ‘world’s most identical twins’, but there’s one thing they think isn’t exactly the same about them, and that’s their chests.

After becoming dissatisfied with their god-given A-cup breasts eight years ago, they booked in for an augmentation to get matching DD boobs.

Anna and Lucy were hoping to get their boobs made more identical. Photo: Nine

However upon recovery, the sisters were horrified to find that not only were their implants not identical to one another, but that they’d both ended up with a large scar under their bustline.

Fast forward to now, and Anna and Lucy have paid a visit to TV plastic surgeons doctorsTerry Dubrow and Paul Nassif from Botched, in an attempt to make their boobs more ‘identical’.

But things didn’t go exactly to plan.

They didn't hear what they wanted from the doctors. Photo: Nine

When the pair stripped down for an examination, they were shocked to hear the doctors did not recommend a single change.

Adding insult to injury, Dr Dubrow went ahead and pointed out the many other ways the twins are not identical, much to their evident shock and horror.

“Both of you are similar, but you have fundamental differences,” he said.

“Your (Anna’s) eyes are wider, your (Lucy’s) eyes are more narrow,” he said while indicating their differences.

“Your noses are different, your (Anna’s) chin is more recessed and your (Lucy’s) chin is more prominent. Your (Lucy’s) clavicle goes straight across, and your (Anna’s) goes up.

“You are identical twins but you’re not perfectly identical.”

He finished up by complimenting the handiwork of their Australian surgeon and saying that the twins would be at a much higher risk of looking less identical if they opted for another surgery. And that’s not factoring in any possible complications that one could have over the other.

The doctors actually loved the work the twins' Aussie surgeon did. Photo: Nine

As a result, the ladies exited the consultation empty handed, and while they wouldn’t go as far as to rule out pursuing another boob job elsewhere, they promised to “think about it”.

"Trying to achieve perfect symmetry between two people is not at all possible because you can’t even achieve perfect symmetry within one person," Dr Dubrow explained, "so it’s just an unrealistic goal that Anna and Lucy have."

Check out their reactions to being told how un-identical they are, in the video above.

