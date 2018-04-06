WATCH: Strange 'UFO craft' spotted hovering in night sky

An investigation has been launched into the latest North Carolina UFO sighting after strange lights were spotted hovering in the night sky.

UFO researchers have released new footage online showing what looks like a v-shaped object illuminated by six lights in the night sky.

The video, which is five minutes long and was shared to Youtube by the Mutual UFO Network, was filmed in in Columbus, North Carolina.

“Whatever it is, it seems to be dropping,” an unidentified man says in the video, which is credited to the UFO Institute.

“I'd like to know what the heck those six lights are.”

Fellow Youtubers The Hidden Underbelly dubbed the object a "huge mother ship."

“I live in NC near there. If I see it I will shoot at it. I do not come in peace,” a concerned resident commented.

Others however said they weren’t convinced.

“Looks like lights up on a mountain/hill,” one person wrote.

The Mutual UFO Network, or MUFON, has said it will investigate the footage.

North Carolina is among the top 10 states in the US for UFO sightings, according to the National UFO Reporting Centre in Davenport, Wash, the Charlotte Observer reports.

