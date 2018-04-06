News

Aussie comedian's Britney impersonation is hilarious
Bride’s insanely jealous ode to ex goes viral

Sneaky mechanic busted joyriding in customer's Mercedes

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

A service mechanic has been busted for taking a joyride in a customer’s Mercedes-Benz, after his escapade was captured by the owner's dash cam.

The video, which was posted to Youtube by Daniel Sheikhan in March, starts off by asking the question “do you ever wonder what happens to your car when you drop it off to the dealership for services?”

The customer explains that he dropped off his Mississauga S63 AMG Mercedes-Benz for a scheduled service on the transmission, which ended up costing him over $700.

But it was drink residue left in the cup holders after he picked it up that prompted him to check the dash cam footage.

dash cam

Dash cam captures technician taking car to get ice creams. Photo: Youtube

“It was on the hoist for 11 minutes and [I was] charged for over 90 minutes labour,” the video was captioned.

The dash cam captures the service time, before the car is driven off the hoist and another technician hops in the passenger seat. The driver can be heard talking about ‘getting ice cream’, before they head off to Wendy’s to buy four ice creams in total.

“I noticed the drink residue in car, went to talk to service advisor and she blamed me that I must have spilled coffee but she would do me a favour and ask someone to clean it up,” it says on the video.

mechanic joyride

The customer spotted residue in the cup holders. Photo: Youtube

Since it was posted last month, the clip has had almost half a million views and 1,600 comments, many outraged by the footage.

“Crap like this gets under my skin. No respect for someone else's property,” one person wrote.

“What a disgrace...service manager should have tighter tabs on what his staff is doing,” another added.

“This is awesome you caught it on tape like this. but for every rip off and abuse of a customer's car that ends up on YouTube, you know there are probably 250-1,000 (EASILY) that nobody ever finds out about,” another said.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

