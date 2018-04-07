News

Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol again
Aussie comedian's Britney impersonation is hilarious

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

Australian comedian Celeste Barber is at it again with her ever so funny celebrity impersonations and her most recent one of Britney Spears is absolutely hilarious.

The short clip posted to Celeste's social media accounts first shows the initial footage of Britney Spears lying by the water's edge in a yellow bikini at the beach.

The blonde Hollywood star looks like an absolute beach babe as she flaunts her body while moving from pose to pose.

The footage shows Britney Spears looking as like an absolute beach babe in her yellow bikini. Source: Instagram / celestebarber

Celeste then attempts to recreate the seamless and sexy movements, before being hilariously swept up by an oncoming wave that sees her tumbling across the shore very ungracefully.

By the time she's managed to recover herself, her hair has been swept over her face and her bikini is all caught up which calls for some awkward readjusting that we all try to avoid at the beach.

In Celeste's real life impression she gets swept up by a wave and goes tumbling along the shore. Source: Instagram /celestebarber

She is left having to make some awkward adjustments to fix herself up again. Source: Instagram /celestebarber.

Keeping it real, the Celeste captioned the video, "Britney and I living our truth".

Celeste has gained more than 3.5 million Instagram followers thanks to her hilarious takes on glamorous shots of celebrities.

Here are some of our favourites:

Celeste takes on Bella Hadid. Source: Instagram / celestebarber

"When you’re this hot you must lie in the middle of the stairs so NO ONE can escape you." Celeste takes on Victoria Secret Model. Source: Instagram / celestebarber

Gwyneth Paltrow vs. Celeste Barber. Source: Instagram / celestebarber

She has said once before that the purpose of her impressions is to show just how unrealistic some celebrity photos are.

And this is why we love her.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

