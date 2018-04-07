Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol again

There’s just over a month to go until the royal wedding, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t slowing down just yet.

On Friday, the couple dressed down to attend the Invictus Games tryouts for the British team in Bath.

For the event, 36-year-old Meghan wore an Invictus Games polo shirt paired with black bootcut jeans by Mother Denim and she kept warm in a chic $254 trench coat by one of her favourite brands, Babaton.

However, while the soon-to-be royal looked stunning, as usual, it was what she wasn’t wearing that caught the eye of some royal watchers.

Meghan is never usually seen out and about without a chic clutch or crossbody bag (she has an impressive collection from Strathberry), she was noticeably handbag-free on Friday.

And, as unimportant as it may seem, she's actually breaking the royal tradition.

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton typically carry clutches or bags with small handles wherever they go and often grab on to these clutches with both hands in order to avoid shaking hands with people when it may be awkward.

Last month she broke protocol when she hugged a fan. Her's and Harry's PDA is also frowned upon in the royal world.

Clearly Meghan is feeling comfortable and confident with her role as a soon-to-be royal and seems ready to shake up tradition.

