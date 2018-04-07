Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol again

News

On Friday, the couple dressed down to attend the Invictus Games tryouts for the British team in Bath.

For the event, 36-year-old Meghan wore an Invictus Games polo shirt paired with black bootcut jeans by Mother Denim and she kept warm in a chic $254 trench coat by one of her favourite brands, Babaton.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games Trials 2018

Meghan looked casual and chic whilst attending the Invictus Games trails in the UK yesterday. Source: Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games Trials 2018

The pair looked adorably loved-up during the appearance in which Meghan was breaking royal protocol. Can you see why? Source: Getty

However, while the soon-to-be royal looked stunning, as usual, it was what she wasn’t wearing that caught the eye of some royal watchers.

Meghan is never usually seen out and about without a chic clutch or crossbody bag (she has an impressive collection from Strathberry), she was noticeably handbag-free on Friday.

The future wife of Prince Harry shunned royal expectations to always have a handbag. Source: Getty

And, as unimportant as it may seem, she's actually breaking the royal tradition.

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton typically carry clutches or bags with small handles wherever they go and often grab on to these clutches with both hands in order to avoid shaking hands with people when it may be awkward.

The royal women are usually always seen with bags. Source: Getty

Meghan accidentally let slip that she'll be coming to Australia in October for a royal engagement to watch the Invictus Games 2018 with Harry. Source: Getty

Last month she broke protocol when she hugged a fan. Her's and Harry's PDA is also frowned upon in the royal world.

Clearly Meghan is feeling comfortable and confident with her role as a soon-to-be royal and seems ready to shake up tradition.

