News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Painful moment son ruins gender reveal by popping balloon
The painful moment son ruins gender reveal
'The most beautiful girl in the world' just turned 17
'The most beautiful girl in the world' just turned 17

Meghan Markle's hair has caused chaos

Alice Sholl and Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

There are many things to talk about, when it comes to Meghan Markle.

Passenger on Charter Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
6:32

Passenger on Charter Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
Vlogger Definitively Responds to 'Water Is Not Wet' Theory
4:07

Vlogger Definitively Responds to 'Water Is Not Wet' Theory
Giant LED Billboard Appears on Infamous Pyongyang Hotel
0:35

Giant LED Billboard Appears on Infamous Pyongyang Hotel
Delighted Pandas Enjoy Their Snow Day on a Swing
0:42

Delighted Pandas Enjoy Their Snow Day on a Swing
Withdrawn Rescue Dog Comes out of His Shell After Only a Week
0:39

Withdrawn Rescue Dog Comes out of His Shell After Only a Week
Cat and Dog Fight in Battle of the Century
3:10

Cat and Dog Fight in Battle of the Century
Aerial Footage Shows Steam and Lava at Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano
3:42

Aerial Footage Shows Steam and Lava at Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano
Man Records His Hilarious Sleep Talking Antics
3:12

Man Records His Hilarious Sleep Talking Antics
Motorist Slows to Watch Band of Wild Horses Cross Casa Blanca Road
0:56

Motorist Slows to Watch Band of Wild Horses Cross Casa Blanca Road
Adorable Panda Really Enjoys Cuddle Time With Its Keeper
0:30

Adorable Panda Really Enjoys Cuddle Time With Its Keeper
Turkish Pilot Flies Dangerously Close to Observers on the Ground
1:55

Turkish Pilot Flies Dangerously Close to Observers on the Ground
Making Animatronic 'Billy Bass the Fish' Useful Again With Alexa
0:58

Making Animatronic 'Billy Bass the Fish' Useful Again With Alexa
 

Her acting career, sartorial prowess and, as if we could forget, her upcoming marriage to a certain prince.

But instead, one magazine chose to focus on the 36-year-old’s singular grey hair and people are angry. Really angry.

Meghan Markle grey hair controversy

This photo of Meghan Markle has caused controversy over one tiny detail. Source: Getty

People saw red after an article titled, 'Meghan Markle Has a Single Gray (sic) Hair' was published by Marie Claire.

Taking to Twitter to vent their rage, fans commented on the "pointless" and "sexist" story.

The had to zoom in on the photo to highlight the apparent issue. Source: Getty

“Seriously, how is this a story?! Who cares if she has a grey hair, she’s a human being! Next time it’ll be ‘Meghan Markle has eye lashes’,” one person wrote.

“Just saw an article report on Meghan Markle’s ONE GREY HAIR," a commenter said. "Can this poor woman just live her life?”

We honestly don't think Prince Harry cares one bit. Source: Getty

"Hopefully God will forgive Meghan Markle for committing the unpardonable sin of having a grey hair," another added.

The snaps that caused chaos were taken from a recent visit to a science park in Belfast, Northern Ireland that Meghan made with Prince Harry on March 23.

While no one else seemed to notice the totally normal grey hair Meghan was rocking, Marie Claire somehow managed to write a whole feature on it.

“Who knows if Meghan Markle is choosing to just own it, not waste the time and money on such frequent upkeep, or, just doesn’t notice because it’s ONE HAIR,” its author wrote.

The soon to be married Meghan and Harry were seen yesterday at the trials for the 2018 Invictus Games. Source: Getty

“But, either way, it’s nice to see she’s a regular person with a few stray grays, just like everyone else!”

Judging from the reaction, no one really cares whether Prince Harry's future bride has a sprinkling of silver in her brunette locks.

Especially Harry.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top