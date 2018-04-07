Meghan Markle's hair has caused chaos

There are many things to talk about, when it comes to Meghan Markle.

Her acting career, sartorial prowess and, as if we could forget, her upcoming marriage to a certain prince.

But instead, one magazine chose to focus on the 36-year-old’s singular grey hair and people are angry. Really angry.

People saw red after an article titled, 'Meghan Markle Has a Single Gray (sic) Hair' was published by Marie Claire.

Taking to Twitter to vent their rage, fans commented on the "pointless" and "sexist" story.

“Seriously, how is this a story?! Who cares if she has a grey hair, she’s a human being! Next time it’ll be ‘Meghan Markle has eye lashes’,” one person wrote.

“Just saw an article report on Meghan Markle’s ONE GREY HAIR," a commenter said. "Can this poor woman just live her life?”

"Hopefully God will forgive Meghan Markle for committing the unpardonable sin of having a grey hair," another added.

The snaps that caused chaos were taken from a recent visit to a science park in Belfast, Northern Ireland that Meghan made with Prince Harry on March 23.

While no one else seemed to notice the totally normal grey hair Meghan was rocking, Marie Claire somehow managed to write a whole feature on it.

“Who knows if Meghan Markle is choosing to just own it, not waste the time and money on such frequent upkeep, or, just doesn’t notice because it’s ONE HAIR,” its author wrote.

“But, either way, it’s nice to see she’s a regular person with a few stray grays, just like everyone else!”

Judging from the reaction, no one really cares whether Prince Harry's future bride has a sprinkling of silver in her brunette locks.

Especially Harry.

