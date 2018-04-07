The painful moment son ruins gender reveal

A video of the moment a little boy ruins his mum'sgender reveal has gone viral because, well, it's quite literally painful viewing.

The pregnant mum from Sydney was excitedly preparing to find out the sex of her unborn baby when a cheeky child decided to go ahead and pop it prematurely.

Unfortunately, the whole incident was caught on camera and mum-to-be's heartbreak has been viewed over a million times already.

It's not known if the little boy — who ran up behind the woman to burst the balloon with a toy sword — is her son, but viewers on social media have speculated he is and that he's in big trouble.

As pink confetti sprays into the air, the mum is forced to walk-away in an apparent bid to keep her cool leaving the little boy wondering what he's done wrong.

"Oh my gosh why is she so calm I would of turned into the Incredible Hulk," one Facebook user said, in response to her devastated reaction.

"My kid woulda went flying with the streamers," another joked, seeing the funny side.

Others however have praised the kid for his naughty, but hilarious antics.

"Hahaha.... love this kid!" one said, while another branded him a "hero".

We're not sure what the mum actually thinks of it all, but we're sure she definitely won't forget how she discovered she was having a girl.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram