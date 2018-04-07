News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mel Greig: I think I just witnessed an affair
Mel Greig: I think I just witnessed an affair
Meghan Markle's hair has caused controversy
Meghan Markle's hair has caused chaos

The painful moment son ruins gender reveal

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

A video of the moment a little boy ruins his mum'sgender reveal has gone viral because, well, it's quite literally painful viewing.

Scores take part in mass pillow fight in London
3:16

Scores take part in mass pillow fight in London
This video suggests Prince Harry and Kate Middleton are very close
0:45

This video suggests Prince Harry and Kate Middleton are very close
Airline kicks off teen with Down syndrome when he vomited
1:40

Airline kicks off teen with Down syndrome when he vomited
Little Boy Unsure About Rotating Birthday Candle
0:14

Little Boy Unsure About Rotating Birthday Candle
Feathers fly in London during mass pillow fight
1:33

Feathers fly in London during mass pillow fight
Man Films Goat Inexplicably Chilling Out on Rooftop
0:31

Man Films Goat Inexplicably Chilling Out on Rooftop
Guy Loses Kiteboarding Kite in Wind
1:00

Guy Loses Kiteboarding Kite in Wind
Truck Drives Into Gas Pump and Flips Over
0:30

Truck Drives Into Gas Pump and Flips Over
Parakeet Loves Picture of Bird on Cup
0:13

Parakeet Loves Picture of Bird on Cup
Majestic Barn Owl Shows Off Slow-Motion Flight
1:01

Majestic Barn Owl Shows Off Slow-Motion Flight
Dog Chows on Piece of Lettuce
0:41

Dog Chows on Piece of Lettuce
Kid Breaks Glass With Knife
0:14

Kid Breaks Glass With Knife
 

The pregnant mum from Sydney was excitedly preparing to find out the sex of her unborn baby when a cheeky child decided to go ahead and pop it prematurely.

Unfortunately, the whole incident was caught on camera and mum-to-be's heartbreak has been viewed over a million times already.

Gender reveal goes wrong son pops balloon

A gender reveal goes wrong when a kid sneaks up on his mum and pops the balloon before it's meant to be burst. Source: Facebook/HumansOfBankstown

It's not known if the little boy — who ran up behind the woman to burst the balloon with a toy sword — is her son, but viewers on social media have speculated he is and that he's in big trouble.

As pink confetti sprays into the air, the mum is forced to walk-away in an apparent bid to keep her cool leaving the little boy wondering what he's done wrong.
Gender reveal goes wrong son pops balloon

The mum initially can't believe what has happened. Source: Facebook/HumansOfBankstown

"Oh my gosh why is she so calm I would of turned into the Incredible Hulk," one Facebook user said, in response to her devastated reaction.

"My kid woulda went flying with the streamers," another joked, seeing the funny side.

Others however have praised the kid for his naughty, but hilarious antics.

Gender reveal goes wrong son pops balloon

She walks away with her head in her hands and heartbreak written all over her face. Source: Facebook/HumansOfBankstown

"Hahaha.... love this kid!" one said, while another branded him a "hero".

We're not sure what the mum actually thinks of it all, but we're sure she definitely won't forget how she discovered she was having a girl.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top