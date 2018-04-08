Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles

An Australian woman was overcome with emotion when she met Prince Charles in Queensland on Sunday.

Elizabeth Kulla Kulla had the opportunity to shake the royal's hand after waiting a long time for him outside St John's Anglican Church in Cairns.

"Prince Charles," the 37-year-old reportedly called out. "I’m an Aboriginal woman... can I shake your hand."

Elizabeth went on to tell Prince Charles that she was named after his mother, Her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II.

"I am named after your mum, I am Elizabeth," she said, reports The Australian.

"I am pleased to hear that," Prince Charles responded, holding her hand.

Prince Charles arrived in Australia earlier this month, attending the 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony alongside wife Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall.

While Camilla has now returned to the UK, Prince Charles still has a busy agenda ahead of him while Down Under.

Today's activities for the royal included visiting the HAMAS Cairns naval base, the Royal Flying Doctor Service, and the Daintree national park.

