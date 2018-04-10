Passenger films 'glowing UFO' beneath plane

A plane passenger has shared slightly terrifying footage of what he described as a 'UFO and a glowing train of fire' filmed from his window - not exactly what you would want to see while 30,000ft in the air.

The mobile phone footage was captured somewhere above Texas, on a domestic flight from Atlanta to LA, and appears to show a bizarre, cigar-shaped light in the sky, which was clearly visible from the plane window.

The passenger woke up during a storm and took a look outside before spotting the unidentified object.

The video was posted to YouTube by the Secure Team 10, which investigates UFO sightings, and enthusiast Tyler Glockner narrated the video, saying it was one of the strangest things he'd ever seen from an aircraft.

While he seems convinced, many argued it was just the reflection of light from the plane itself.

"Lightning appears to be flashing below the glowing line, indicating the so-called UFO is part of the aircraft," one person said.

"It could be the reflection of a laptop screen," another suggested.

"Maybe it's sunlight through a break in the clouds."

Check out the video above and make up your own mind.

