Can you solve this puzzle? It's not as simple as you think

It seems like a simple question with an even simpler answer, but this little puzzle is baffling its fair share of people on social media.

The image is of a regular, run-of-the mill triangle that’s been divided up into nine segments, and you’re simply asked to find how many triangles are in the image.

It was posted on Twitter by Film Fare editor Jitesh Pillai and has been liked over 3K times in a matter of hours.

So, do you think you know the answer?

Guesses such as 4, 7 and 10 quickly filled Twitter, but none of them are right.

Scroll down if you want to know the correct answer.

7 right 👉? https://t.co/5HlStn2Ocr — Rohan Deshpande RD (@WhereIsRohan007) April 9, 2018

Terrible at math 😂 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 9, 2018

It turns out there are actually 18 triangles in total.

Confused? Well, take a look at the image below that explains it all pretty clearly.

