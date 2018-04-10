News

Single mum supports teenage daughter by being paid to date
Why you shouldn't wear shoes at home
Dancing usher completely owns dance cam

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

An usher who was spotted by the dance cam at a sporting event has gone viral for having the absolute best dance moves in the world.

The video, filmed at a Houston Rockets basketball game in the US, has been shared on Twitter with the usher quickly gaining a legion of fans.

The camera can be seen picking out a host of different people in the crowd, with many taking part in the fun and getting up and dancing.

At one point the usher is seen standing behind a seating section, and while he notices he is on camera he smiles politely and goes back to doing, what he was doing.

houston rockets usher

Not interested mate. Photo: Twitter

A few more very enthusiastic people bounce and jiggle on screen before, boo, we're back with the usher who throws his hands up in the air before launching into the most epic 10 seconds of moves you've ever seen.

It's completely not what you would expect and absolutely amazing.

dancing usher

But wait.... Dance Moves! Photo: Twitter

"Our dance cam has been filled with surprises this season," the sporting team said in a tweet.

The tweet has received almost 5,000 like and the video has been shared across other social media platforms including Facebook.



He even sparked a thread on Imgur titled 'He waited his whole life for this one moment...'

"And he killed it," one person commented

"People are awesome," another wrote.

Sadly some did think it was staged, but either way, if this video doesn't make you smile, we don't know what will.

