The people Harry and Meghan left out of their wedding

Yahoo Style
Yahoo7 Be /

Harry and Meghan are doing it their own way, that’s for sure.

The couple have seemingly decided they will not invite US President Donald Trump, and other world leaders to their wedding, but instead have chosen guests they know.

It is understood former US leader Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are also missing from the guest list but the prince and his fiancee are said to be looking forward to seeing them soon, possibly during an official overseas trip once they are married.

Harry and meghan wedding

Harry and Meghan won't be inviting world political leaders to their wedding next month. Photo: Getty

It also seems that British Prime Minister Theresa May hasn’t made the cut.


Harry and his bride-to-be have picked 600 guests they have a direct relationship with to watch them exchange their wedding vows on May 19 at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel.

By contrast, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 2011 wedding had leading figures from national life and foreign heads of state or their representatives at the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

Kate and wills wedding

It's something Kate and Wills couldn't avoid back in 2011. Photo: Getty

But despite Harry and Meghan’s royal nuptials being an important national occasion, the prince is not in the immediate line of succession, unlike his brother William.

The nature of the guests, likely to be friends, work colleagues and good acquaintances of the couple, and the smaller venue, reflects Harry’s position.

“It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle’s wedding,” a Kensington Palace spokesman said.

Harry and Meghan have selected a more intimate group of people. Photo: Getty

“Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the Royal Household.”

The palace have also named some of the members of the public chosen to join the crowds in the grounds of Windsor Castle on the couple’s wedding day.

Invited guests include a mother who uses the arts to help people with mental health issues and a schoolgirl who was caught up in the Manchester Arena suicide bombing last year.

