Mum takes off prosthetic nose on live TV

One woman has left viewers stunned after removing her prosthetic nose on live TV, revealing the effects of an auto-immune that saw her nose collapse in on itself.

British woman Jayne Hardman was being interviewed on UK TV show This Morning when she swiftly removed her prosthesis, shocking hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

Mum-of-two Jayne first noticed something was wrong after her pet mastiff CeCe jumped up and hit her in the nose in 2012.

The 48-year-old suffered swelling over the next six months, that eventually saw her nose begin to collapse - with doctors struggling to understand why.

She was eventually diagnosed two years later with Wegener's disease, an auto-immune disease that had attacked the tissue in her nose, with Jayne praising the family pet for helping alert her to her condition.

“I think CeCe was trying to tell me, ‘There’s something wrong with your nose’,” Jayne told the Sun.

"When I eventually got diagnosed the doctor said, ‘Your dog saved your life.’”

Jayne reveals how she struggled in public, with strangers making comments about her nose – and doctors soon told the devastated mum they would have to remove it.

Fearing she’d be a “real-life Mr Potato Head”, Jayne has since had a a magnetic prosthetic fitted – although you’d never know it from her appearance.

She’s now so comfortable, she was more than happy to remove her nose on live TV.

“I have sneezed it off once,” Jayne revealed on This Morning. “So I do tend to hold my nose now when I sneeze.”

Jayne also removes her nose when she sleeps at night – but is wary about what might happen in the night if she doesn’t protect her face.

“I put a plaster across my nose because I’d hate any spiders and stuff to climb down there,” she says.

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter to commend Jayne’s bravery.

Wow!!! That looks absolutely amazing - what a brave lady to have gone through so much. Good luck to you 💕 — Jacqui W (@jaqmar66) April 10, 2018

Incredibly brave lady #Jayne for speaking out and bringing crucial awareness to such a devastating disease. Well done @thismorning for providing the platform for voices to be heard on such sensitive, life changing and important topics ❤️👍 — Jo (@HazzardaGuess44) April 10, 2018

Bless this lady, I watched her with tears in my eyes. All she's been through and still her spirits are high, I have nothing but admiration for her x — Hayley Pinner (@hay83ley) April 10, 2018

