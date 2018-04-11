News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
TV star shares incredible post-baby six pack
TV star shares incredible post-baby six-pack

Mum takes off prosthetic nose on live TV

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

One woman has left viewers stunned after removing her prosthetic nose on live TV, revealing the effects of an auto-immune that saw her nose collapse in on itself.

Fast Artichoke Peeling
0:44

Fast Artichoke Peeling
Pit Bull Encourages Crawling Baby With Kisses
0:28

Pit Bull Encourages Crawling Baby With Kisses
Two-Year-Old Girl Whines for Wine
0:39

Two-Year-Old Girl Whines for Wine
Dog Receives Head Massage From Owner
0:14

Dog Receives Head Massage From Owner
Girl Falls Down While Biking Across Snowy Bridge
0:33

Girl Falls Down While Biking Across Snowy Bridge
Elephant Helps Guy Dunk Basketball
0:22

Elephant Helps Guy Dunk Basketball
Amanda Bynes being mocked for mental illness
1:57

Amanda Bynes being mocked for mental illness
Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes Fourth Raggiana Bird-of-Paradise Chick
0:56

Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes Fourth Raggiana Bird-of-Paradise Chick
Hugh Jackman's sweet message to his wife for their anniversary will make you believe in love again
1:32

Hugh Jackman's sweet message to his wife for their anniversary will make you believe in love again
‘Roseanne’ star Emma Kenney seeks treatment: 'I need a mental sanity break'
1:24

‘Roseanne’ star Emma Kenney seeks treatment: 'I need a mental sanity break'
China northern river starts to melt in spring awakening
1:41

China northern river starts to melt in spring awakening
Tristan Thompson is booed by crowd after cheating scandal: 'We love Khloe'
1:06

Tristan Thompson is booed by crowd after cheating scandal: 'We love Khloe'
 

British woman Jayne Hardman was being interviewed on UK TV show This Morning when she swiftly removed her prosthesis, shocking hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

Mum-of-two Jayne first noticed something was wrong after her pet mastiff CeCe jumped up and hit her in the nose in 2012.

ITV This Morning fake nose

Looking at Jayne, you'd never guess she wears a prosthetic nose. Photo: Instagram/This Morning

The 48-year-old suffered swelling over the next six months, that eventually saw her nose begin to collapse - with doctors struggling to understand why.

She was eventually diagnosed two years later with Wegener's disease, an auto-immune disease that had attacked the tissue in her nose, with Jayne praising the family pet for helping alert her to her condition.

“I think CeCe was trying to tell me, ‘There’s something wrong with your nose’,” Jayne told the Sun.

"When I eventually got diagnosed the doctor said, ‘Your dog saved your life.’”

Jayne Hardman nose

The mum admits she prefers the look of her new prosthetic nose compared to her old one. Photo: Instagram/This Morning

Jayne reveals how she struggled in public, with strangers making comments about her nose – and doctors soon told the devastated mum they would have to remove it.

Fearing she’d be a “real-life Mr Potato Head”, Jayne has since had a a magnetic prosthetic fitted – although you’d never know it from her appearance.

This Morning TV Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

Jayne shocked TV hosts Ruth and Eamonn when she swiftly removed it. Photo: Instagram/This Morning

She’s now so comfortable, she was more than happy to remove her nose on live TV.

“I have sneezed it off once,” Jayne revealed on This Morning. “So I do tend to hold my nose now when I sneeze.”

Jayne also removes her nose when she sleeps at night – but is wary about what might happen in the night if she doesn’t protect her face.

“I put a plaster across my nose because I’d hate any spiders and stuff to climb down there,” she says.

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter to commend Jayne’s bravery.







Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top