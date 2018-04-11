TV host shames troll who makes ridiculous complaint

They've been criticised for everything from what they wear, to being pregnant - and now one British journalist has copped criticism over one ridiculous thing - her hair.
While most of us would kill to have BBC journalist Tina Daheley's gorgeous hair, others don't agree - with the TV star revealing she's been trolled over her hair.
“I would like the presenter on BBC Breakfast this morning to tie her hair back,” the viewer complained, with Tina sharing the comments on social media.
“She would look so much more professional. I don’t doubt her ability but her cascading hair is off-putting.”
Tina - who recently hosted Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry during their first joint media appearance - has had supporters come out, slamming the troll.
