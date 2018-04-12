News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie mum reveals horror bullying left daughter suicidal
Mum reveals horror bullying left 11-year-old daughter suicidal

Viral ‘disappearing’ optical illusion drives the internet crazy

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

Let yourself be mystified with this latest optical illusion to circle the internet that completely disappears right before your eyes.

Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
6:02

Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
Cat Rolls Around on Top of Pony
1:18

Cat Rolls Around on Top of Pony
Blimp-like UFO filmed over Turkey
0:41

Blimp-like UFO filmed over Turkey
Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
0:43

Hungry, Cranky Croc Destroys Watermelon With Powerful Jaw
Amazon delivery man's shameful parcel fail
0:18

Amazon delivery man's shameful parcel fail
Pilot Lands on Scottish Beach Runway
5:07

Pilot Lands on Scottish Beach Runway
Poltergeist wreaks havoc in restaurant
0:42

Poltergeist wreaks havoc in restaurant
Cardi B covered Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance' in high school
1:11

Cardi B covered Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance' in high school
Woman's incredible bubble butt transformation
0:21

Woman's incredible bubble butt transformation
Impress your dinner guests with this self-sustaining aquarium that can grow food
0:59

Impress your dinner guests with this self-sustaining aquarium that can grow food
Impress your dinner guests with this self-sustaining aquarium that can grow food
0:59

Impress your dinner guests with this self-sustaining aquarium that can grow food
Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
1:13

Lion Pride Vs. Buffalo Herd: Who Will Win?
 

If you concentrate on this image for long enough the blurry swirl of colours that you see now will disappear entirely.

Stare at this image for longer than 30 seconds to witness the colours completely disappear. Source: Reddit

Mind blowing right?!

This little disappearing trick that your eyes are playing on you is actually a phenomenon known as Troxler’s fading.

According to The Sun, it was discovered by Swiss doctor Paul Troxler in 1804, who found that the brain stops paying attention to visual scenes that don’t change.

It's only when you realise what just happened that the image snaps back into focus.

A professor talking to The Verge relates the occurrence to wearing socks, you can feel them when you first put them on but as the day goes on, you stop noticing them — just like the colours in this image.

Due to the image being so blurry and indistinct, there is little for the eyes to focus on. And if you combine that with an intense stare, the colours fade from view with the lack of movement.

Here are some more images you can try it with, just make sure to focus on the X or the black dot.

Focus on the black mark and witness the magic of the colours disappearing. Source: Reddit

The phenomenon is known as Troxler’s fading. Source: Getty

Bet we got you questioning what's real and what isn't right now.

In fact it's similar to this little number that stirred up a worldwide debate over what colour this dress is:

Is this dress white and gold or blue and black? Source: Supplied

White and gold or blue and black?

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top