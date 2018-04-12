Viral ‘disappearing’ optical illusion drives the internet crazy

Let yourself be mystified with this latest optical illusion to circle the internet that completely disappears right before your eyes.

If you concentrate on this image for long enough the blurry swirl of colours that you see now will disappear entirely.

Mind blowing right?!

This little disappearing trick that your eyes are playing on you is actually a phenomenon known as Troxler’s fading.

According to The Sun, it was discovered by Swiss doctor Paul Troxler in 1804, who found that the brain stops paying attention to visual scenes that don’t change.

It's only when you realise what just happened that the image snaps back into focus.

A professor talking to The Verge relates the occurrence to wearing socks, you can feel them when you first put them on but as the day goes on, you stop noticing them — just like the colours in this image.

Due to the image being so blurry and indistinct, there is little for the eyes to focus on. And if you combine that with an intense stare, the colours fade from view with the lack of movement.

Here are some more images you can try it with, just make sure to focus on the X or the black dot.

Bet we got you questioning what's real and what isn't right now.

In fact it's similar to this little number that stirred up a worldwide debate over what colour this dress is:

White and gold or blue and black?

