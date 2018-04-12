Disney launches adults-only range just for Australia

News

In a world-first, iconic Walt Disney Company has launched a new lifestyle brand in Australia and it's designed specifically for adults.

Now I don't know about you but when I heard, ‘Disney for adults’ my first thought was, 'Sweet, Little Mermaid PJs that will actually fit me,' but that's actually not the case.

Instead Disney’s new brand Alice Pleasance presents itself as a sophisticated and stylish range to appeal to the modern day woman.

The new brand Alice Pleasance caters to a more sophisticated and stylish consumer. Source: Instagram / alice.pleasance

Managing director of Walt Disney Australia and New Zealand, Kylie Watson-Wheeler said the range was designed to connect with Australia’s “original Disney princesses” who have now outgrown their Cinderella backpacks.

In a nostalgic way the brand is essentially growing up with us, with the new product range made up of clutches, travel tags, notebooks, travel mugs and stationery items.

The new collection has hit stores in Australia this week. Source: Instagram / alice.pleasence

“We were thinking about how to leverage the many Australian women who really love Disney stories and characters and how to bring them to life through products in a way that was relevant to them,” Kylie said.

In order to appeal to an older, more sophisticated consumer, the idea was not to have the characters plastered all over the products but instead maintain a more subtle link.

Ms Watson-Wheeler said the brand was named after one of Disney’s most beloved characters, which we're sure you've guessed is Alice from Alice in Wonderland.

The goal was to resonate with iconic Disney characters without having them printed all over the products. Source: Instagram / alice.pleasance

“I was thinking about which character in the portfolio was most relevant to the modern Australian woman and I thought about Alice from Alice in Wonderland, because she’s whimsical, quirky, really independent and brave — she’s prepared to jump down a rabbit hole — and that resonates with a large segment of the market,” she said.

“I thought if Alice was alive today, who would she be and what might she look like?"

The brand is a reflection of a modern day Alice from Alice in Wonderland. Source: Instagram / alice.pleasance

And fun fact Alice's middle name is actually Pleasance, "and so Alice Pleasance was born” Kylie told news.com.au.

The brand has taken on a bold colour palette with rich colours like pinks and oranges and sophisticated navy and black, with a bit of gold for that touch of sparkle.

Colours include bold pinks, reds, navy and black with touches of gold. Source: Instagram / alice.pleasance

Products are available online or in selected stores, including David Jones, with a second range of product currently in development.

