ASOS got this man's order hilariously wrong

'Ghost' wreaks havoc in restaurant

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

If, like us, eating out is one of your favourite things to do, then this video will give you the creeps.

Diners at the restaurant in this video were joined by an unwanted guest, in the form of a ghost.

The unidentified restaurant appears in a video on Facebook, which was posted by a page called ‘TheMurky’.

A 'ghost' has been caught on camera wreaking havoc in a restaurant. Photo: Facebook/TheMurky

In the video, a woman can be seen sitting at a table-for-four on her own, before she gets up and walks away.

The CCTV shows an empty table with no other diners around it.

But within seconds of her leaving the table, some pretty spooky stuff tarts to happen.

Watch the spooky footage in the video above. Photo: Facebook/TheMurky

First the menu darts across the table without anybody touching it.

The the napkin can be seen gliding across the table, before it jumps off completely and on to the floor.

Take a look at the video above to see what we’re talking about.

