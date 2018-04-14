Extremely creepy 'ghost' moment caught on camera

News

But some things a lot of people wouldn't like to have caught on camera is the odd haunted moment some may experience.

However, that's exactly what happened to the guy in the video above as he was just minding his own business doing a DIY project in his kitchen.

This man was just minding his own business doing a DIY project in his kitchen when his cupboard door eerily opens on its own. Source: Facebook / The Murky

One of his cupboard doors eerily opens on its own, but it goes unnoticed by the man.

Perhaps it was a poltergeist was looking for a snack?

Perhaps it was a poltergeist was looking for a snack? Source: Facebook / The Murky

But it seems the "ghost" didn't find what they were looking for as the door suddenly slams shut, frightening the life out of the guy.

But it seems the "ghost" didn't find what they were looking for as the door suddenly slams shut, frightening the life out of the guy. Source: Facebook / The Murky

He goes to inspect the situation, but doesn't seem to make any discovery as to who or what could have opened that cupboard door.

The man then runs to the camera to cut it off.

