News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The one thing you should eat before you go to the gym
The one thing you should eat before you go to the gym
How this two-year-old girl saved her mum's life
How this two-year-old girl saved her mum's life

Doctor's heart-warming dance for sick boy in ICU

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

A doctor has put on a heart-warming display, dancing for a boy who is seriously ill and had been in intensive care for four weeks.

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0:57

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
2:46

Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
Little boy gets a new arm from Iron Man
1:02

Little boy gets a new arm from Iron Man
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis caught on kiss cam
0:20

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis caught on kiss cam
Sculptor Creates Impressive Likeness of Dr. Emmett Brown
1:54

Sculptor Creates Impressive Likeness of Dr. Emmett Brown
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
0:40

Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
Amazing tightrope walker stuns judges &amp; audience on Ukraine's Got Talent
3:33

Amazing tightrope walker stuns judges & audience on Ukraine's Got Talent
All Star Highlight: Fitzy's dad gets pranked!
0:53

All Star Highlight: Fitzy's dad gets pranked!
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Assets For Violet Grey & Reveals She Watches Youtube
2:32

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Assets For Violet Grey & Reveals She Watches Youtube
Family Feud Australia: Most Unexpected Answers Grant has ever heard!
2:05

Family Feud Australia: Most Unexpected Answers Grant has ever heard!
All Star: Tim Campbell plays Fast Money for charity!
2:49

All Star: Tim Campbell plays Fast Money for charity!
 

The adorable footage was filmed at a hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany, and shared by the boy’s parents online.

“There are moments in life, when all the weight just falls from your shoulders,” they wrote in a Facebook post accompanying the video. “There are also moments when you are allowed to have fun and laugh. Last night was such a moment.”

Little Gerrit fell seriously ill after his parents noticed a rash last month. He suffers from a rare gene defect called MOPD Typ 1, which weakens his immune system and spent the subsequent four weeks fighting for his life in intensive care.

dancing doctor

Gerrit's doctor promised to dance once he was feeling better. Photo: Youtube

The doctor had promised he would dance for him once he felt better.

And when the moment finally came he put on the three-minute show, involving Gerrit, which left the boy’s parents and everyone on the ward with a huge smile on their faces.

“We wholeheartedly thank you for fighting for Gerrit over the last four weeks and never giving up on him. We cried a lot and laughed a lot but you were always there for us to talk to,” his parents wrote.

gerrit dancing doctor

He danced for and with Gerrit for three-minutes. Photo: Youtube

It comes after Dr. Fernando Guedes da Cunha from Brazil went viral in November last year and become known as the dancing doctor.

Dr. Fernando regularly posts videos to his Instagram account showing him busting a move with women when they are on the labour ward.

Perhaps that’s where this doctor got his inspiration.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top