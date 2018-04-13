Doctor's heart-warming dance for sick boy in ICU

A doctor has put on a heart-warming display, dancing for a boy who is seriously ill and had been in intensive care for four weeks.

The adorable footage was filmed at a hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany, and shared by the boy’s parents online.

“There are moments in life, when all the weight just falls from your shoulders,” they wrote in a Facebook post accompanying the video. “There are also moments when you are allowed to have fun and laugh. Last night was such a moment.”

Little Gerrit fell seriously ill after his parents noticed a rash last month. He suffers from a rare gene defect called MOPD Typ 1, which weakens his immune system and spent the subsequent four weeks fighting for his life in intensive care.

The doctor had promised he would dance for him once he felt better.

And when the moment finally came he put on the three-minute show, involving Gerrit, which left the boy’s parents and everyone on the ward with a huge smile on their faces.

“We wholeheartedly thank you for fighting for Gerrit over the last four weeks and never giving up on him. We cried a lot and laughed a lot but you were always there for us to talk to,” his parents wrote.

It comes after Dr. Fernando Guedes da Cunha from Brazil went viral in November last year and become known as the dancing doctor.

Dr. Fernando regularly posts videos to his Instagram account showing him busting a move with women when they are on the labour ward.

Perhaps that’s where this doctor got his inspiration.

