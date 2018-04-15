WATCH: Child ghost haunts pub owner with balloon

A landlady has captured the eerie moment she believes the ghost of a dead child was playing with a balloon.

WATCH: Child ghost haunts pub owner

Gail Roberts, 42, was about to close her pub in North Wales, when she spotted a balloon hovering inches from the floor.

The balloon drifts purposefully behind the bar, in a way quite unlike the usual movement of helium or air-filled balloons.

In the spooky footage the woman, who appears to be with another person, can be heard shouting 'Oh my God!'

"It swerved right towards us and now it's going past us, what the f**k," the other woman says.

The women can't believe their eyes as the balloon then maneuverers itself through the legs of a chair and then behind the bar.

The post has made a splash online with thousands of commenters claiming it could be the ghost of a dead child.

"What the hell?" was one shocked comment online.

It's definitely left us with goosebumps.

