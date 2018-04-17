Reporter gets slathered in mud in motocross fail

Reporting in the field can be riddled with potential risk factors by nature, but throw in high speed motocross bikes and a very wet track, and you’re in for some fun.

I think you know where we’re going with this.

A motocross professional herself, 19-year-old Milea Mazur was reporting on a race in Poland when disaster struck.

Microphone in hand, she’s seen interviewing a racer on his bike before he whizzes away and drenches her in mud.

Milea’s arms are already spotted in dirt, but it was nothing compared to the face-full she cops from the rider.

Handling the incident like a pro, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram where she jokes that “a happy chid is a dirty child”.

The footage has since been shared on YouTube by motocross channel Born to MX - whom she was reporting for at the time – and has been viewed half a million times.

However, some people are speculating that it could have been staged after another video on Milea’s Instagram page shows a similar scenario unfolding.

