Teen's adorable reason for taking his mum to school formal
Bikinis out for wild end of ski-season party in Russia

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

They’re used to some of the coldest temperatures on the planet, so it’s no surprise that these locals strip down to their bikinis and budgy smugglers to celebrate the end of the ski season.

Snow lovers from across the world - including Uganda, Canada and Sweden - descended on Kemerovo in Siberia, Russia, for the annual event called the Grelka Fest.

Over 1,500 revellers wore nothing but bikinis and board shorts, even though it’s still only 5C.

bikini

These locals didn't mind wearing bikinis in 5C. Photo: Instagram/Milena Akhmatchina

grelka fest

Over 1,500 skiers descended on the slopes. Photo: Instagram/viktoriya_gorodilova

The event took place at the Siberian resort of Sheregesh, where party goers attempted to break their own record from last year for the most people making a ‘near naked descent’ down the mountain.

Last year just over 1,400 people attended the wild party on the slopes so the record was easily broken.

grelka fest event

Revellers broke a record for the most people on a 'near naked descent'. Photo: Instagram/Grelka Fest

Kemerovo ski fest

Snowboarders and skiers went down the mountain in swimwear. Photo: Instagram/_Ivanoff_

Snowboarders and skiers danced in the spring sun which came out, making things a little more bearable for those in swimwear.

snow bikinis

This woman braved the cold in a British-inspired outfit. Photo: Instagram/Starblackmana

sheregesh resort

You wouldn't want to fall over in the snow wearing a bikini. Photo: Instagram/sheregesh.today

bikini snowboard

The sun did come out for a little bit. Photo: Instagram/kateshev777

“The sun is like Thailand, the snow is like the Alps, the party is like Ibiza," participant Rodion told the Siberian Times.

bikini

Rodin compared it to an Ibiza party. Photo: Instagram/Rodion Kirpichikov

