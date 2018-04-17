Bikinis out for wild end of ski-season party in Russia

They’re used to some of the coldest temperatures on the planet, so it’s no surprise that these locals strip down to their bikinis and budgy smugglers to celebrate the end of the ski season.

Snow lovers from across the world - including Uganda, Canada and Sweden - descended on Kemerovo in Siberia, Russia, for the annual event called the Grelka Fest.

Over 1,500 revellers wore nothing but bikinis and board shorts, even though it’s still only 5C.

The event took place at the Siberian resort of Sheregesh, where party goers attempted to break their own record from last year for the most people making a ‘near naked descent’ down the mountain.

Last year just over 1,400 people attended the wild party on the slopes so the record was easily broken.

Snowboarders and skiers danced in the spring sun which came out, making things a little more bearable for those in swimwear.

“The sun is like Thailand, the snow is like the Alps, the party is like Ibiza," participant Rodion told the Siberian Times.

