Huge 'UFO' spotted passing space station

UFO enthusiasts believe they have spotted an alien craft almost 300m long, flying alongside a space station.

The new video was shared on Youtube and shows what appears to be flashing lights in close proximity to the International Space Station.

UFO hunter Scott Waring was quick to point out what he believed to be a 275m long triangular-shaped craft.

The expert says it first shows up as a single glowing orb.

"Then it divides into about four-six flashing orbs," he said.

"During this time the UFO is revealed partially, meaning its not six UFOs, but one large UFO of about 300 meters diameter."

He said the craft has a TR3B shape - UFO speak - meaning it's a triangle.

However, NASA and other investigators have repeatedly stated that these 'sightings' of UFOs near the space stations are generally reflections of the sun on space junk or other matter.

"It is down to wishful thinking that images sent back from the space station are of alien craft," Nigel Watson, author of the UFO Investigations Manual said.

Others online also agreed.

"It's lens flare created by that metal sheeting catching the sun's light," one person commented online.

Just last month a Bristol man saw something similar, sharing footage of what he believed to be an alien ‘mothership’, along with several other vessels, in the night sky.

“The main UFO was some distance away – it looked like it was bouncing off the moon," he told the Bristol Post.

In the footage, the bright moon can be seen clearly – before another bright object enters the frame.

“There were two or three altogether but the mothership was the focus – it was so big, even from a distance.”

