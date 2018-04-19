News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The secret to waking up refreshed
The secret to waking up refreshed

Meghan's rogue sister takes a swipe at Harry

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

After publicly calling out Meghan Markle for excluding certain members of her family from the royal wedding, estranged half-sister Samantha Markle is now taking aim at Prince Harry.

Devious Harley Destroys More Cup Towers
6:14

Devious Harley Destroys More Cup Towers
Royal baby fans camp outside of London hospital in anticipation of birth
2:32

Royal baby fans camp outside of London hospital in anticipation of birth
Susan Hannaford lashes out at Matt Doran during interview
0:29

Susan Hannaford lashes out at Matt Doran during interview
Two airline pilots report seeing a mystery UFO above them
1:07

Two airline pilots report seeing a mystery UFO above them
Parts of UK experience hottest April day in almost 70 years
7:10

Parts of UK experience hottest April day in almost 70 years
New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoy a date night at the Rockets game
0:55

New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoy a date night at the Rockets game
People in Brighton head to the beach on hottest day of the year
0:53

Sun seekers in Brighton head to the beach on UK’s hottest April day in nearly 70 years
Owner Teases Dog With Favorite Frisbee
1:19

Owner Teases Dog With Favorite Frisbee
Rushing Water Cascades Down Subway Stairs
0:13

Rushing Water Cascades Down Subway Stairs
Guy Jumps into Broken Fire Hydrant
0:21

Guy Jumps into Broken Fire Hydrant
Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
0:29

Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
This Idaho town is naming streets after &lsquo;Game of Thrones&rsquo; characters
0:46

This Idaho town is naming streets after ‘Game of Thrones’ characters
 

The 53-year-old, who has repeatedly spoken out against her sibling, is claiming that she was shunned from the guest list for the couple’s May 19 wedding.

Just last week, she used her Twitter account to blast 36-year-old Meghan for not including her among the 600 guests who will attend the ceremony at St George’s Chapel, or the 1,200 members of the public who will get to watch on from the lawns of Windsor Castle.



Meghan Markle's sister, Samantha Grant

Samantha Markle (formerly Grant) hasn't seen her estranged half sister Meghan in ten years. Photo: GoFundMe

As that has yet to solicit a response, she’s now got the prince in her sights, and in another Tweet said: “It’s time to ‘man up’ @HRHHenryWindsor”.

“'Shout outs’ about humanitarianism, don’t work when you are allowing Meg to ignore the Markles. It is a contradiction,” she went on.

“Someone must point out that the ‘Emperor is not wearing any clothes’.”

While Harry and Meghan were meeting the heads of the Commonwealth, Samantha was on Twitter. Photo: Getty

She previously lamented that, “The Markle family is looking forward to our wedding invites.”

“No-one has one yet. Still waiting. I hope London is wheelchair friendly. Excited!”

Although Samantha, who has MS and uses a wheelchair, hasn’t seen Meghan in ten years, she still believes she is entitled to be present at such an important occasion.

Meghan Markle and Harry

The couple will tie the knot on May 19. Photo: Getty

“At issue is not a matter of closeness as more than 1000 complete strangers are invited. Family is family,” she has previously said.

“Out of respect, tradition, and humanitarianism, the Markles should be invited."

However as yet, her efforts haven't secured her an invite and instead, Samantha has received a significant amount of backlash for publicly shaming her half sister.

"If you were my family, after all you've said, I wouldn't invite you to my wedding either," one person o Twitter wrote.





Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top