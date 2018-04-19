News

Woman's special $7,000 boob job allows her to breastfeed

A mum has revealed she had a special boob job to allow her to breastfeed her baby.

Alice Coombe said she hated her small 32A bust more than ever after breastfeeding her first son Hector three years ago.

The 24-year-old knew she wanted more children but worried that without getting bigger boobs she would not have the confidence to breastfeed and bond with them.

Before her second child Elizabeth was born she decided to put an end to her misery by getting breast augmentation in Spain in 2016, which set her back $7,000.

Mum breastfeeding

A mum has revealed she got a boob job and can still breastfeed. Photo: MEGA

The mum-of-two said she was thrilled with the results after surgery took her from a 32A to a 34DD.

She asked for her implants to be put underneath the milk glands so it does not affect breastfeeding, and had "no complications" feeding Elizabeth.

And while Alice says her fake boobs have helped boost her confidence, she would never have gone ahead with the surgery had it meant she would be unable to breastfeed.

Mum got boob job but can still breastfeed

Alice says her fake boobs have helped boost her confidence but she would never have gone ahead with the surgery had it meant she would be unable to breastfeed. Photo MEGA

"Breastfeeding was very important for me,” she said.

"I feel it’s a bonding process with your baby and I feel you're giving them the best nutrients, it’s such a natural thing to do and for them it’s so comforting too.”

Alice breastfed both of her children, Hector, three and Elizabeth, seven- months, until they were five-months-old.

Mum's special boob job

The mum-of-two said she was thrilled with the results after surgery took her from a 32A to a 34DD. Photo: MEGA

Many breastfeeding websites say that it is most likely possible to breastfeed, but it depends on the kind of surgery.

While most approaches are compatible with breastfeeding, a "smile" incision around the areola increases your risk of having breastfeeding problems.

"I wasn't happy and there was a chance to change it, so I did,” Alice said.

