Unexpected ways to use a hair dryer

Your hairdryer can be used for many other things then drying your wet hair. Click through to find out where your hair dryer will come in handy around the house.
WELLBEING: 10 reasons why you should smile
If you have old and delicate photos in an album stuck onto sticky pages, turn your hair dryer on low and blow warm air onto the back of the page before removing the photo.
LIFESTYLE: 10 dishwasher dos and don'ts
Getty Images
Put your dryer on a cool setting and point towards dusty shelves or intricate knick-knacks and blow all the dust off. Follow gravity and start from high to low.
LIFESTYLE: 10 random things you can clean in your dishwasher
Getty Images
You don't need to worry about getting the iron out anymore. Put your hair dryer on high and blow the wrinkles out of your tablecloth and shower curtains. Make sure the dryer is at least 15cm away from the surface to be safe.
HOME: Random cleaning tips you haven't heard before
Getty Images
Ever wondered how to harden frosting on your cakes or cookies when you don't have time to leave them in the fridge? Put your dryer on a cool setting and blow directly onto the icing. The icing will look dull from drying so give it a blow with hot air for a few seconds.
LIFESTYLE: 10 washing machine dos and don'ts
Getty Images
It's bound to happen once or more times if you live in a household with children. All you need to do is blow-dry the stain on high until the wax melts then wipe with a soap sponge. Pop into the wash for an extra clean.
BEAUTY: The ultimate guide to beautiful hair
Getty Images
If you are using a charcoal grill heat up the coals with your hairdryer as it will vastly decrease the time it takes for the coals to be ready for cooking. No lighter fluids needed.
'Like' us on facebook
Getty Images
Don’t you hate it when you hop out of the shower and everything is fogged up and you’re in a rush. Grab your hairdryer, put it on high and voila!
READ: How to create the ultimate scrapbook albumn
Getty Images
If you have wallpaper with bubbles or you want to pull it down and start again, grab your hairdryer, spray some water on the paper and it will come off easily.
READ: Caring for your wallpaper
Getty Images
Hate it when your clean shirts get hanger creases from being on the hanger too long. Grab your hairdryer and blow on them for a few minutes and the creases will disappear.
READ: Care for your quilt
Getty Images
If you want to warm your boots before leaving the house in winter, stick your dryer in each for 30 seconds and you are ready to brave the cold.
READ: 50 top storage solutions
Getty Images