Do wait about two minutes for your iron to heat up before using. This will ensure that the iron has reached the desired temperature setting.
Do organise clothes in order of what temperature the iron needs to be on. Start with the items that need the lowest setting go from there. This will not only save you time but, will also prevent clothes being damaged if too hot.
Do set the height of the ironing board to suit you. Stand with your elbows bent at right angles; drop your hand slightly so your arms are comfortable and set to this height.
Do invest in a pressing cloth, or use a tea towel, muslin or cheesecloth. This will help reduce unwanted 'shine' on fabrics.
Don't iron in a circular motion, this can stretch certain fabrics. Iron in the direction the tip is going,
back and forth, up and down.
Don't use the iron steamer when it is set on a low temperature, this will cause trailing as the soleplate is too cool to turn the water into to steam.
Do use rainwater or distilled water in your iron. This will give your clothes a softer feel.
Do use vinegar to clean the surface of the iron to stop the buildup of residue on the surface. Pour some on a clean cloth and wipe the surface.
Do iron delicate fabric such as silk inside out because if the iron scorches or leaves a shiny mark it will only show on the inside.
Do read your ironing manual to avoid damaging any of your garments and will also help your iron live a long life.
Don't iron in your underwear or without a shirt. Irons can cause some serious harm because they are so hot so wear some clothes to save yourself from an unwanted burn.
