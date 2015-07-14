News

13 ways to feel better naturally (and when to use antibiotics)

13 ways to feel better naturally (and when to use antibiotics)

1/15 Natural ways to get better

The dreaded sick season has arrived and it's time to safe guard your health and remember a few important tips that will keep you happy and healthy.

1. Ride out colds and flu
2. Adjust your mindset - don't demand antibiotics, choose natural cures
3. Question your prescription
4. Resist precautionary pills
5. Finish your course - If you have no choice but to go on antibiotics make sure you finish
6. Keep it current- never take medicine that’s past its expiry date, or an antibiotic prescribed for someone
7. Practise good hygiene

Getty

2/15 Indulge in fluids

Drink lots of fluids – water and hot tea with lemon are ideal. Or if you're after something more soothing add honey and grated ginger.

3/15 Feel better honey

Up your honey intake to sooth your sore throat and ease your cough naturally. Honey has been shown to have antibacterial and antioxidant properties with dark-coloured varieties being highest in antioxidants.

Getty Images

4/15 Say no to work...yes really

Stay home from work, rest and stay warm. It’s better for everyone in the long run.

5/15 Warming chilli

Clear out your sinuses with a dose of hot chilli. Why not make our lamb satay sticks with chilli peanut sauce?

Getty Images

6/15 Heat away aches and pains

Treat aches and pains with rest, hot water bottles, heat packs, baths and herbal remedies. If symptoms persist visit your doctor or head to pharmacy for over-the-counter prescriptions.

7/15 Healing ginger

Add some ginger to your cooking or brew a warming ginger tea to tackle cold symptoms.

Getty Images

8/15 Eucalyptus to the rescue

Burn eucalyptus oil for its natural antibacterial properties.

9/15 It's all about garlic and onion

Add garlic and onion to your meals such as salads, soups and stews for their natural anti-inflammatory properties.

10/15 Get some vitamin C

At first signs of a cold, reach for some vitamin C to give yourself the best chance of getting over it ASAP. And it’s not just the humble orange which packs a vitamin C punch; red capsicum, broccoli, kale, strawberries and cauliflower are all packed with vitamin C.

Getty Images

11/15 Rub it away

Rub a decongestant, such as Vicks VapoRub, on your chest to help clear nasal congestion and to make it easier for you to breathe.

12/15 Power up with zinc

Some studies have found that zinc shortens the life of a cold. Dose up naturally by eating plenty of red meat, nuts and seeds, cereals and shellfish, or alternatively try taking zinc tablets.

Getty Images

13/15 Spray for health

Use a neti pot (a nasal irrigation device), filled with a gentle saline solution, to help clear your stuffy nose.

14/15 Super sleep

Sleep, sleep and sleep some more. By allowing your body to get plenty of rest, it will heal much faster.

15/15 Yes or no to antibiotics

What you need antibiotics for:
- Wound, skin and blood infections
- Pneumonia
- Certain types of ear infections
- Severe sinus infections that don’t resolve after two weeks (a runny nose with green or yellow mucus doesn’t always mean an infection is present, it’s just your body doing its job of clearing out the muck)
- Strep throat (most sore throats are not strep. Strep is diagnosed by a throat culture laboratory diagnostic test)
- Some urinary tract/bladder infections

What you don't need antibiotics for:
- Bronchitis
- Colds
- Flu
- Gastroenteritis (stomach flu)
- Most sore throats
- Most ear infections
- Most coughs

