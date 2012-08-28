Laundry and cleaning myths debunked

Laundry and cleaning is something done by most in the household so we are debunking some myths to make the process quicker and easier for you.
If you wash stains out from the front, it's time to turn your garments inside-out and we promise the washing will be more effective. Doing this will help remove dust particles from the fabric.
If you're coming from an ecological and economic standpoint, this is the way to go to save energy and resources. But, if your main aim is to get your clothes clean then this has no merit and a warm or hot wash paired with a good detergent will work better.
Because Coca-Cola is full of citric and phosphoric acid it makes sense that you could clean your toilet with this because most detergents are full of this, but in reality the sugar in the drink will make the surface sticky, so we suggest sticking to your trusty detergent.
People use to think that coffee prevented black clothes from fading but this is a big myth. Coffee however can be used to dye clothes if you are after an off-white or light shade of brown colour.
If you think adding more detergent will make your clothes whiter, think again. We understand that this would make sense but in actual fact excessive amounts of detergent can be a bad thing. Stick to a quality detergent that attracts dirt and removes it in the water.
Most people wash with hot water to kill germs but this doesn't really work. If you want to kill germs, use a chlorine or disinfectant.
Did you know that when you take your clothes to the dry cleaner they actually don’t clean with water but use other fluids?
White vinegar is an amazing product and can clean most surfaces such as ceramic, glass and plastic but it can also ruin a lot of surfaces such as stone, marble or unsealed gout. Also be aware that the acid in vinegar can dull hardwood floors.
In the fifties people used hair spray to remove ink stains because the alcohol in the sprays dissolved the ink. Hairsprays of today are no longer like the olden days and so if you spray hairspray on a stain you will just create more stains.
Don’t you just hate it when a sock goes missing? Well we do and we are here to tell you that the washing machine does not eat your socks, they are either lost under the machine or lost in a large pile of clothes. The sock monster excuse is sadly no more..
If you add chlorine bleach and detergent together you will be cancelling out the effects of the detergent. Instead, add chlorine a few minutes after adding detergent as this will help improve the brightness of your clothing. Baking soda also helps.
We all know that dryers shrink our clothes but do you know why? It's actually not the heat that shrinks them, but rather the over drying that results in the fibres shrinking due to lack of moisture. Go Figure!?
Rumour has it that your jeans will come out clean if you just pop them in the freezer, no washing machine needed. The reality is that it could work but a washing machine is so much easier and more practical.
