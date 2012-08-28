News

Laundry and cleaning myths debunked

1/15 Laundry and cleaning myths debunked

Laundry and cleaning is something done by most in the household so we are debunking some myths to make the process quicker and easier for you.

GALLERY: Home remedies you never knew existed

Getty Images

2/15 Stain removal

If you wash stains out from the front, it's time to turn your garments inside-out and we promise the washing will be more effective. Doing this will help remove dust particles from the fabric.

Getty Images

3/15 Cold water only

If you're coming from an ecological and economic standpoint, this is the way to go to save energy and resources. But, if your main aim is to get your clothes clean then this has no merit and a warm or hot wash paired with a good detergent will work better.

GALLERY: Weekly cleaning made easy

Getty Images

4/15 Cleaning toilet with Coca-Cola

Because Coca-Cola is full of citric and phosphoric acid it makes sense that you could clean your toilet with this because most detergents are full of this, but in reality the sugar in the drink will make the surface sticky, so we suggest sticking to your trusty detergent.

12 surprising ways your house is making you fat

Getty Images

5/15 Coffee keeps black clothes from fading

People use to think that coffee prevented black clothes from fading but this is a big myth. Coffee however can be used to dye clothes if you are after an off-white or light shade of brown colour.

Getty Images

6/15 The more detergent, the better!

If you think adding more detergent will make your clothes whiter, think again. We understand that this would make sense but in actual fact excessive amounts of detergent can be a bad thing. Stick to a quality detergent that attracts dirt and removes it in the water.

Getty Images

7/15 Hot water is better

Most people wash with hot water to kill germs but this doesn't really work. If you want to kill germs, use a chlorine or disinfectant.

10 healthy cooking tips you haven't heard before

Getty Images

8/15 Dry cleaner truth

Did you know that when you take your clothes to the dry cleaner they actually don’t clean with water but use other fluids?

Getty Images

9/15 Vinegar can clean all surfaces

White vinegar is an amazing product and can clean most surfaces such as ceramic, glass and plastic but it can also ruin a lot of surfaces such as stone, marble or unsealed gout. Also be aware that the acid in vinegar can dull hardwood floors.

GALLERY: 10 unexpected ways to use vinegar

Getty Images

10/15 Hairspry gets rid of ink stains

In the fifties people used hair spray to remove ink stains because the alcohol in the sprays dissolved the ink. Hairsprays of today are no longer like the olden days and so if you spray hairspray on a stain you will just create more stains.

GALLERY: 10 random things you can clean in the dishwasher

stock.xchng

11/15 The sock monster

Don’t you just hate it when a sock goes missing? Well we do and we are here to tell you that the washing machine does not eat your socks, they are either lost under the machine or lost in a large pile of clothes. The sock monster excuse is sadly no more..

Getty Images

12/15 Chlorine bleach works a treat

If you add chlorine bleach and detergent together you will be cancelling out the effects of the detergent. Instead, add chlorine a few minutes after adding detergent as this will help improve the brightness of your clothing. Baking soda also helps.

Getty Images

13/15 Heat from dryer shrinks clothes

We all know that dryers shrink our clothes but do you know why? It's actually not the heat that shrinks them, but rather the over drying that results in the fibres shrinking due to lack of moisture. Go Figure!?

GALLERY: 10 surprising ways to use a hair dryer

Getty Images

14/15 Freezing jeans instead of washing them

Rumour has it that your jeans will come out clean if you just pop them in the freezer, no washing machine needed. The reality is that it could work but a washing machine is so much easier and more practical.

Getty Images

15/15 Like this?

