These two are quite an unlikely but seriously cute pair. Currently at home at Miami's Zoological Wildlife Foundation, when the lion cub and otter were introduced, they immediately became the best of friends and love running around in circles after each other.
Facebook/ZWFMiami
Friendships can come in all shapes and sizes
attackofthecute.com
Rocket Larry and Puka - a sulcata tortoise and a bulldog are inseparable! Can't you feel the love?!
Caters
Finnish nature photographer Lassi Rautiainen captures these two unlikely mates in the wilds of northern Finland.
Lassi Rautiainen
This little guy is making friends with a big buddy.
attackofthecute.com
This zebra is always happy to help when his giraffe friend has an itchy neck.
attackofthecute.com
This friendship is a little too close for comfort!
Getty Images
Nothing beats a catch up with a new friend.
attackofthecute.com
This curious fox wants to know what’s inside Mr Tortoise’s shell.
Getty Images
The grass is good, but the rabbit is much softer.
attackofthecute.com
A friends hug makes everything better.
attackofthecute.com
Deary me! Aren’t these the cutest friends.
attackofthecute.com
These guys have forgotten that cats and birds are meant to be enemies. Too cute!
attackofthecute.com
Just hitching a ride...
femtalk.com
These two don’t mind dancing in the sun.
Getty Images
The cat hat is the latest accessory. All the fashionable pooches are wearing them!
attackofthecute.com
An ear acts as a blanket for this little guy.
attackofthecute.com
Head massage anyone?
attackofthecute.com
Just hanging with my buddy.
attackofthecute.com
He may smell but ill still be his friend.
attackofthecute.com
An adventure is no fun unless your best friend is by your side.
attackofthecute.com
The floor is hard, the dog's back is soft so why wouldn't we sit here?
attackofthecute.com
New friend, new napping buddy.
attackofthecute.com
Surrogate mother - just beautiful!
attackofthecute.com
Unlikely friends in an unlikely place.
thesun.co.uk
This 100 year old tortise acts as a mother to this hippo who survived a Tsunami on the Kenyan coast.
floristone.com
Thunderstorm? No problem as long as i have my best friend next to me.
attackofthecute.com
This horse offers a helping hand to his tired comrad.
attackofthecute.com
Mistaken identity turns into a blossoming friendship.
attackofthecute.com
This Lama offers up a kiss to his new friend.
attackofthecute.com
These two are the best of mates.
attackofthecute.com