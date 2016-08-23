News

A lion cub and otter, the most unlikely but adorable animal friends

Animals unlikely friendships (in pics)

1/38 Lion cub and an otter

These two are quite an unlikely but seriously cute pair. Currently at home at Miami's Zoological Wildlife Foundation, when the lion cub and otter were introduced, they immediately became the best of friends and love running around in circles after each other.


Facebook/ZWFMiami

2/38 Baby elephant playing with birds

Friendships can come in all shapes and sizes

attackofthecute.com

3/38 The tortoise and the bulldog

Rocket Larry and Puka - a sulcata tortoise and a bulldog are inseparable! Can't you feel the love?!

Caters

4/38 Grey wolf and brown bear snuggle up

Finnish nature photographer Lassi Rautiainen captures these two unlikely mates in the wilds of northern Finland.

Lassi Rautiainen

5/38 Kitten tackles dog

This little guy is making friends with a big buddy.

attackofthecute.com

6/38 Zoo buddies

This zebra is always happy to help when his giraffe friend has an itchy neck.

attackofthecute.com

7/38 Monkey and Chihuahua

Big hug!

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

8/38 A taste of kitten

This friendship is a little too close for comfort!

Getty Images

Getty Images

9/38 Kitten meets duckling

Nothing beats a catch up with a new friend.

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

10/38 Tortoise and the fox

This curious fox wants to know what’s inside Mr Tortoise’s shell.

Getty Images

11/38 Giant rabbit and dog

The grass is good, but the rabbit is much softer.

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

12/38 Monkey cuddles cat

A friends hug makes everything better.

attackofthecute.com

13/38 Farmyard friends

These guys are farm friends.

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

14/38 Chimpanze cuddles White Tiger

The Chimp's smile says it all.

terriblycute.com

terriblycute.com

15/38 Cat nuzzles dear

Deary me! Aren’t these the cutest friends.

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

16/38 Bird uses cat as perch

These guys have forgotten that cats and birds are meant to be enemies. Too cute!

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

17/38 Mouse and toad

Just hitching a ride...

femtalk.com

femtalk.com

18/38 Spaniel dances with rooster

These two don’t mind dancing in the sun.

Getty Images

Getty Images

19/38 Dolphin and seal

Hey there buddy...

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

20/38 Cat hat

The cat hat is the latest accessory. All the fashionable pooches are wearing them!

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

21/38 Monkey hugs dove

Just too cute.

guardian.co.uk

guardian.co.uk

22/38 Piglet and rabbit

An ear acts as a blanket for this little guy.

attackofthecute.com

23/38 Mouse and cat

Head massage anyone?

attackofthecute.com

24/38 Baby deer and bulldog

Just hanging with my buddy.

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

25/38 Deer meets skunk

He may smell but ill still be his friend.

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

26/38 Husky walks with tiger

An adventure is no fun unless your best friend is by your side.

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

27/38 Kittens atop dog

The floor is hard, the dog's back is soft so why wouldn't we sit here?

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

28/38 Chicken and puppy

New friend, new napping buddy.

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

29/38 Shar Pei and tigers

Surrogate mother - just beautiful!

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

30/38 Dolphin meets dogs

Unlikely friends in an unlikely place.

thesun.co.uk

thesun.co.uk

31/38 Deer kisses kitten

Love is in the air.

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

32/38 Tortise and baby Hippo

This 100 year old tortise acts as a mother to this hippo who survived a Tsunami on the Kenyan coast.

floristone.com

floristone.com

33/38 Dog cuddles cat

Thunderstorm? No problem as long as i have my best friend next to me.

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

34/38 Horse and dog

This horse offers a helping hand to his tired comrad.

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

35/38 Dog and Koala

Mistaken identity turns into a blossoming friendship.

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

36/38 Lama and cat

This Lama offers up a kiss to his new friend.

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

37/38 Puppy naps with kitten

These two are the best of mates.

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

38/38 Rabbit and cat

Hey there mate!

attackofthecute.com

attackofthecute.com

