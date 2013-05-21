Unexpected food expiration dates

2/17 Coffee

As any barista will tell you, coffee tastes best if the beans are freshly ground. Roasted beans will be fine for one to three weeks in the pantry or up to three months in the freezer. Ground coffee will only last one or two weeks in the pantry or one month in the freezer. If you love an instant coffee hit, make sure you only keep your jar for two to three months.



The truth about refrigerated food life

