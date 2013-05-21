Unexpected food expiration dates

There are some pantry staples which we think will last forever. But guess what? They don’t. Check out our list of common kitchen ingredients which could be past their best.
Getty Images
As any barista will tell you, coffee tastes best if the beans are freshly ground. Roasted beans will be fine for one to three weeks in the pantry or up to three months in the freezer. Ground coffee will only last one or two weeks in the pantry or one month in the freezer. If you love an instant coffee hit, make sure you only keep your jar for two to three months.
The truth about refrigerated food life
Getty Images
Kept unopened in the can, tuna will be fine for one year after you buy it. However, once opened eat your tuna within three to four days.
10 healthy cooking tips you haven't heard before
Getty Images
Did you know that the plastic egg compartment on your fridge door is not the best place to store eggs? It is actually too warm in this part of the fridge which will cause eggs to age more quickly. Simply store your eggs in the carton they came in, placing them in the main body of your fridge where they should last from three to five weeks.
Foods that make you happy (literally)
Getty Images
Baking soda (a.k.a. bicarbonate of soda) and baking powder are essentials in the kitchen but they won’t last forever. An open package of baking soda or powder will only last around six months. Check that your baking soda is still potent by adding one teaspoon of soda to three tablespoons of vinegar. If it’s bubbling and fizzing straight away it is still good to use in cooking. You can test your baking powder by mixing one teaspoon with 1/3 cup of hot water and watching for bubbles.
GALLERY: 10 random things you can clean in the dishwasher
Getty Images
While white rice will keep indefinitely in the pantry, brown rice has a high oil content which shortens its shelf life to three to six month. By storing it in the fridge it should last six months to one year or freeze it to enjoy brown rice for up to 18 months.
Food myths debunked
Getty Images
Your favourite breakfast cereals will only stay fresh for two to three months once they are opened.
Where to store food: fridge or cupboard?
Getty Images
Check your spice rack now to make sure you are using ingredients still in their prime. After about three years the flavour and aroma of spices are lacking and you won’t get the zing you are after in your cooking. Simply put a small amount in your hand then rub or crush the spice before smelling and tasting it. Use your instinct: if it doesn’t seem right, toss it.
The world's most expensive foods
Getty Images
Before you smother your burger with that bottle of tomato sauce check that it hasn’t been open for more than six months. After this time it will generally be safe to eat but the colours and flavours will not be the best.
The truth about refrigerated food life
Getty Images
An unopened package of frozen veggies will be ok for up to two years but once it is opened, the veggies will only be good for one month.
10 healthy cooking tips you haven't heard before
Getty Images
Both real and imitation maple syrup will be fine to eat for one year.
Foods that make you happy (literally)
Getty Images
An unopened bottle of mayo should keep indefinitely. Once opened, make sure you use it up within two to three months.
GALLERY: 10 random things you can clean in the dishwasher
Getty Images
Did you know oil will go off after about six months? It’s best to store this kitchen staple in a dark container in a cool, dark cupboard to keep it fresh. Alternatively, store oil in the fridge or freezer where it will last up to one year. Olive oil does become cloudy when chilled but if you bring it back to room temperature before use the quality will not be affected.
Food myths debunked
Getty Images
Most of us have the idea that flour will be fresh forever. But this is not the case. If you are storing flour in the pantry it should last up to one year. Wholemeal flour deteriorates even faster, lasting about 6-8 months if stored in the fridge. You can extend the shelf life of any flour to two years by storing it in the freezer.
Where to store food: fridge or cupboard?
Getty images
Peanut butter will only last 3 months after opening when stored in your pantry. Pop it in the fridge so the flavour last longer and oil doesn’t separate.
The world's most expensive foods
Getty Images
An unopened bottle of soy sauce will be fine for two years but once opened it will start to deteriorate after three months.
Where to store food: fridge or cupboard?
Getty Images
Then 'like' Better Homes and Gardens on facebook! Everyday we share delicious recipes, great tips for your home and garden, great how-to ideas and lots of competitions to win fab prizes.