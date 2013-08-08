How to fake a clean house

When guests pop in at a moment’s notice there is no time to make your house completely clean and tidy. The solution? Fake it! Try these easy ideas for getting your house together A.S.A.P.
Grab a washing basket or plastic tub and work your way around the rooms where you will be entertaining your guests, collecting anything in sight which doesn’t belong there. Stash this basket in a room they won’t be seeing then closed the door. You could also get your kids to help out with a tub each to pick up their belongings and take back to their room. Make it a game to get the house together ASAP.
Collect pet hair off your sofa in just seconds by donning a rubber washing up glove and gently rubbing it over the sofa. The hair from your pooch or kitty will stick to the glove like magic. Ta-da!
Squirt toilet cleaner around the rim of the bowl then turn your attention to the sink. Grab a damp microfibre cloth and give the sink and taps a good wipe-down. Target any dirty spots on the mirror without doing a whole clean if you can help it. Use a dampened paper towel to collect dust and hair off the floor then shake out the floor mat. Flush the toilet then breathe a sigh of relief.
Invest in a decorative basket which fits in nicely with your decor. Put it in your lounge room so when you only have minutes to prepare for guests you can easily collect any magazines, papers and books.
Don’t fuss around with a mop and bucket when you are in a rush. Go for a simple water-dampened microfibre mop to remove dirt and bacteria. Target any scuff marks with a damp sponge with some baking soda.
When you don’t have time to replace towels before your guests arrive, it’s all about how you arrange them. Hang tea towels so that any stains are hidden behind them. Ditto for bath towels, although a stack of rolled up towels next to the sink is also a fabulous way to fake it.
Don’t have time to vacuum? Why not invest in a robot to do it for you!
The last thing you want guests seeing are cosmetics and personal items strewn across your bathroom. Grab a tub to corral the mess then stow it under the sink, or even in the bath or shower with the curtain closed.
A really dirty oven takes a bit of work so you may need to cut your losses and close it up for another time, with some clean tea towels hung in front of the door. Spot clean the handle and door with a sponge and a little baking soda for a fake-clean effect.
Get your untidy home office together in seconds by straightening books, stacking papers in a tray and hiding post-it notes in your desk or under the keyboard. Aim to close all cupboards and draws so no one will suspect the clutter they are hiding.
Is your dining table in less-than-perfect condition? Whip out a clean tablecloth to hide everything from food stains, texta scribbles and scratches. For smaller tables, strategically arrange coasters, placemats or other ornaments and platters to hide problem areas.
Strategically placed pillows and blankets can hide a myriad of messes, from less-than-clean upholstery to furniture wear and tear.
Get toy town under control by hiding toys wherever you can: stash them in shopping bags on the back of a door, in your kids’ play tent, into plastic tubs which roll under the bed.
Here’s a dirty little secret: when your dishwasher is full and sink overflowing, stow dirty dishes in a large pot. Entertain your guests then get back to them later.
Improve the state of the kids’ space by stashing pyjamas under the pillow, pulling the doona over an unmade bed and stacking books in piles or on a shelf.
Aroma is just as important as aesthetics when it comes to an inviting home. When pressed for time, light a couple of scented candles or boil some orange peels with some spices, such as nutmeg, cloves or cinnamon, in a saucepan on the stove.
The key to faking it in the laundry is to get clothes out of sight. Pop dirty clothes in the machine and close the lid. Put clean clothes in baskets and behind closed doors. Pack away your ironing board and suddenly you have a washing-less home.
