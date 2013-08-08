How to fake a clean house

2/19 30 second tidy-up

Grab a washing basket or plastic tub and work your way around the rooms where you will be entertaining your guests, collecting anything in sight which doesn’t belong there. Stash this basket in a room they won’t be seeing then closed the door. You could also get your kids to help out with a tub each to pick up their belongings and take back to their room. Make it a game to get the house together ASAP.

