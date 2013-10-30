12 must-know tips for your next paint revamp

12/14 Go up the walls

After you’ve filled and sanded gaps, vacuum up any dust and debris. Wash walls with sugar soap (household cleaners leave a residue) to remove grease and grime, and allow to dry. Paint choices are endless, so make use of test pots to decide on colour. Cut in at ceilings, skirtings, corners, doors and windows using a brush, then use a roller on a pole to finish the rest. Coverage counts, so paint the required number of coats (usually two topcoats) and let dry between each for best results. To work out how much paint you’ll need, multiply the height and width of each wall, add together the figures for each wall, then subtract the area of the windows and doors. Divide the total by 16 (1L of paint will cover about 16m²), then multiply by two (for two coats).

Getty Images