12 laundry disasters and how to fix them

Have you had a whole load of whites turned a shade of pink? Accidentally left a tissue in your pocket and found fluff all over your washing? Don’t despair! We reveal some common laundry disasters and how to fix them.
Laundry tips: when to wash your clothes
Getty Images
The dreaded exploded pen stain can be tackled by dabbing some rubbing alcohol over the offending area with a clean towel underneath. The stain will transfer onto the towel so keep moving to a clean spot. When no more ink can be removed rinse the area. If you still have ink stains try nail polish remover using the same technique.
Organising tips that will change your life
Getty Images
Revive those yellowing and greying white laundry with the help of a laundry powder treatment with the words ‘oxygen’ on the label. Soak the garment in a solution of powder and water then hang in the sun without rinsing. When garment is dry, rinse it out. You should be left with bright whites. Lemon juice has a similar effect when exposed to the sun.
Cleaning mistakes that could make you sick
Getty Images
There is a chance of saving that shrivelled jumper if you act quickly while it is still wet. Soak it in lukewarm water with a squirt of hair shampoo. Gently reshape the garment and leave to dry flat in the shade.
Washing machine dos and don'ts
Getty Images
We’ve all had that moment of frustration when our whites have somehow turned pink in the wash. Removing the offending item and running the wash cycle again might be all you need to do, or add a colour remover to the wash for more disastrous incidents.
Household cleaning tips that will blow your mind
Getty Images
Got melted crayon wax all over your drier? Scrape away what you can with a credit card then melt the rest away using a hair dryer on the hottest setting. Wash the area with mild detergent or an all-purpose cleaner and you will be ready to use your dryer again.
Surprising natural cleaning solutions
Getty Images
That little ‘keep up the good work’ sticker can become a big problem if it gets washed and dried onto your kid’s school uniform. Use an ice cube to freeze the area then scrape away as much as possible with as spoon. If it is still stuck there, try rubbing cooking or baby oil onto the sticker to loosen it. Follow up with as pre-wash stain remover before washing the garment again.
Laundry tips: when to wash your clothes
Getty Images
Annoying chewing gum doesn’t spell disaster for your favourite clothes. Simply dab tissue soaked in eucalyptus oil onto the area and the sticky mess will come right off.
Organising tips that will change your life
Getty Images
Patience is the key ingredient to getting rid of dried in stains. Scrape off what you can when dry, then soak and apply stain removers. It is good to identify what kind of stain your working with to select the right stain remover and method and always test on an inconspicuous part of the fabric.
Cleaning mistakes that could make you sick
Getty Images
Fluffy bits of tissue all over your otherwise clean washing- who has had this disaster before? Pinpoint the offending pocket and do your best to get rid of the larger clumps of tissue. Put the load in the dryer where the lint filter should catch the rest of the tissue. Use a sticky lint roller to get any left-over fluff off garments.
Washing machine dos and don'ts
Getty Images
If you forget about your load of washing and it sits in the washer for too long it might smell ‘off’. Simply washing again can help with the addition of a clean cloth with 10 drops of essential oils, such as lemon, lavender, tea tree or eucalyptus oil. If stains are present use bleach appropriate for your fabrics.
Household cleaning tips that will blow your mind
Getty Images
The start of spring means more pollen and more pollen stains on your clothing. Shake out the garment then use sticky tape to remove as much pollen as possible. Rinse the stain from the reverse with cold water or soak it for 30 minutes if it is really strong. Lastly, use a spot stain remover that is appropriate for the type of fabric.
Surprising natural cleaning solutions
Getty Images
Then 'like' Better Homes and Gardens on facebook! Everyday we share delicious recipes, great tips for your home and garden, great how-to ideas and lots of competitions to win fab prizes.