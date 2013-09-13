12 laundry disasters and how to fix them

7/13 Stickers

That little ‘keep up the good work’ sticker can become a big problem if it gets washed and dried onto your kid’s school uniform. Use an ice cube to freeze the area then scrape away as much as possible with as spoon. If it is still stuck there, try rubbing cooking or baby oil onto the sticker to loosen it. Follow up with as pre-wash stain remover before washing the garment again.



Getty Images