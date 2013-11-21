3/13 Reduce rings on furniture

If you have annoying rings on your furniture from placing drinks sans coasters try this neat trick: buff gently with toothpaste and soft, damp cloth. A bit of patience helps too as you may need to repeat the process to get results. As always, a test patch is a good idea to see if it will damage the finish of the furniture.



