Have a go at cleaning up your damaged disks by dabbing on some toothpaste with a cloth and buffing outwards. Finish by rinsing with water and wiping with a microfibre cloth then play it to see if your disk has improved.
Make your bling live up to its name once again by polishing dull stones and tarnished metal with a small amount of toothpaste on a soft toothbrush or cloth. Be careful to NOT use this method on soft surfaces which could get scratched, such as pearls, turquoise and vintage pieces.
If you have annoying rings on your furniture from placing drinks sans coasters try this neat trick: buff gently with toothpaste and soft, damp cloth. A bit of patience helps too as you may need to repeat the process to get results. As always, a test patch is a good idea to see if it will damage the finish of the furniture.
Make stains disappear with nothing but white toothpaste and a toothbrush. Test a small area first to make sure dye won’t lift with the dirt and blot with a damp cloth afterwards.
White leather shoes can benefit from a scrub with white toothpaste and a toothbrush or nail brush. This also works on rubber soles but do a test patch before treating white canvas shoes.
Next, turn your toothbrush and toothpaste onto those grey stains that build up on the collar of white shirts. Rinse then launder as usual.
If you are finding it hard to see through your swimming goggles give it the toothpaste treatment. Don’t use this method on anti-glare coatings and the like.
Look at your nails right now: are they clear or slightly yellowed? Nail polish and daily wear and tear can make nails look discoloured so grab your toothpaste and nail brush and scrub away.
Over time a mysterious layer of scum can build up inside drinking bottles, thermoses, baby bottles and the like. Get to the bottom of it with a bottle brush and some toothpaste, which has the right amount of grit to scrub away the grime.
If there is a tiny hole in your wall where a thumbtack once was, try smoothing a bit of toothpaste over it to fill the gap. The makeshift putty may shrink when it dries so repeat with more toothpaste.
Got chrome taps? Get them looking sparkling clean with the help of a bit of toothpaste on a cloth. Be gentle as chrome can wear away over time.
If your hands smell like your dinner (think onions and garlic) grab a bit of toothpaste to wash away any odour. If you have sensitive skin, do not try this tip.
NOTE: all of these tips use plain white toothpaste. Do not use coloured toothpaste as it will leave stains.
