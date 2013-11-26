News

11 smart tips for cleaning without a dishwasher

1/12 Wash from dirtiest to cleanest

Wash the least dirty dishes first, progressing to the most greasy, to keep the dishwashing water as clean as possible to avoid re-filling the sink.

Weekly cleaning made easy

Getty Images

2/12 Soak dishes

Got tough stains that just won’t budge? Soak dirty dishes for 5mins as it will make it easier to clean.

11 germ-infested things you miss when house cleaning

Getty Images

3/12 Lemon power

Put a little bit of lemon juice in the rinse water when washing dishes to make the glasses really shiny.

Laundry tips: when to wash your clothes

Getty Images

4/12 Streak-free drying

For streak-free glasses, make sure you dry them with a very dry cloth as a damp cloth will cause streaks.

Surprising natural cleaning solutions

Getty Images

5/12 Home-made drain cleaner

Put a teaspoon of bi-card soda in a cup of vinegar and then pour down the kitchen drain to clean out grease.

The worst cleaning jobs made easy

Getty Images

6/12 Deodorise chopping boards

To remove odours from chopping boards, rub with salt and rinse in cold water.

Cleaning mistakes that could make you sick

Getty Images

7/12 Choose a great dishwashing liquid

Using Fairy Platinum liquid to clean your dishes – it cuts through grease in one wash so there is no need to wash things twice.

Household cleaning tips that will blow your mind

Getty Images

8/12 Fridge deodoriser

To remove odours from fridges, place an open container of bi-carb soda in fridge for a day or two (depending on strength of smell!)

Washing machine dos and don'ts

Getty Images

9/12 Clean with rice

For hard to clean bottles, add some rice and water and then shake well.

15 cleaning tips for incredibly lazy people

Getty Images

10/12 Kitchen bench cleaner

Wipe down benches with vinegar (mix in orange peel to tone down the smell).

12 laundry disasters and how to fix them

Getty Images

11/12 Go natural

Clean the oven with bi-carb soda and Vinegar rather than using smelly strong chemicals.

Surprising new uses for old things

Getty Images

12/12 Like this?

