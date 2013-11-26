Wash the least dirty dishes first, progressing to the most greasy, to keep the dishwashing water as clean as possible to avoid re-filling the sink.
Got tough stains that just won’t budge? Soak dirty dishes for 5mins as it will make it easier to clean.
Put a little bit of lemon juice in the rinse water when washing dishes to make the glasses really shiny.
For streak-free glasses, make sure you dry them with a very dry cloth as a damp cloth will cause streaks.
Put a teaspoon of bi-card soda in a cup of vinegar and then pour down the kitchen drain to clean out grease.
To remove odours from chopping boards, rub with salt and rinse in cold water.
Using Fairy Platinum liquid to clean your dishes – it cuts through grease in one wash so there is no need to wash things twice.
To remove odours from fridges, place an open container of bi-carb soda in fridge for a day or two (depending on strength of smell!)
For hard to clean bottles, add some rice and water and then shake well.
Wipe down benches with vinegar (mix in orange peel to tone down the smell).
Clean the oven with bi-carb soda and Vinegar rather than using smelly strong chemicals.
