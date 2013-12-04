When you step inside the store you are met with the smell of BBQ chickens and baked bread- yum! But be careful: don’t shop on an empty stomach or you will be more likely to spend.
Shopping trolleys are huge for a reason- they encourage shoppers to buy more. Choose a basket when you only have a few things and make an effort to only load up with things you really need.
Open displays of flowers at the front of the store make the entrance more attractive. It is time to look past the pretty displays and get on with your task.
Colourful arrangements of fruit and vege are usually at the entrance of the store to put you into a great mood for shopping. If you load up on fresh food at the beginning of your shop you are more likely to buy unhealthy foods later on in your shopping trip. Write a shopping list and stick to it to avoid this easy trap.
You are more likely to buy products positioned at eye level so if you are looking for a bargain, check out the upper and lower shelves. Items which are attractive to kids are positioned at their eye level too so be sure to plan most of what you want to buy in advanced.
Watch out for sneaky food pairings, like cheese with crackers, which encourage you to buy on impulse.
Bright lights, wooden boxes, wide isles...these are the ways supermarkets make their food look more appealing. Look past the decor of the store and make sure you are getting value for money.
Red and yellow are associated with specials so these bright hues are used to attract your attention to signs, whether or not there is a sale.
Those tunes playing in the background are designed to make you relax and slow down when you are doing your weekly shop. Don’t be distracted- the more time you spend in store the more money you spend too!
Key grocery items are usually all over the store so by the time you have milk, bread, eggs, meat, fruit and vegetables you have basically walked through the entire store. Be aware that on the way you pass isle ends filled with products on special which are tempting to grab without going down the whole isle looking for a better deal.
You have finished your grocery shopping and are heading to the registers which are lined with chocolates and lollies to tempt you (and your kids). Before you treat yourself be aware that the supermarkets have deliberately placed these goodies at the end of your shop to entice you.
