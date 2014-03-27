A fowl smelling fridge could be caused by dairy spills: clean these up fast before they turn sour. Expired food is the next top culprit so stick to a FIFO policy (First In First Out) so that you don’t have a backlog of rotten leftovers. To tackle lingering odours, simply put a dish of used coffee grounds on each shelf and leave it for a couple of days to absorb the smells.
If you can still smell last night’s curry when you walk into your kitchen, try simmering some water with lavender oil.
Tackle your smelly oven using white vinegar. Simply mix half a cup each of vinegar and water in a heatproof bowl and heat in your oven until it boils. Turn the oven off and leave it overnight before wiping out with hot water and vinegar.
Wiping up spills ASAP is key to keeping your microwave smelling acceptable. When a bit more work needs to be done, put a sponge soaked in water inside and microwave for one minute to let the steam lift stains.
Cleaner pets make for a cleaner home! When it comes to cat litter, use a deodorising product to help mask smells and keep an essential oil reed diffuser nearby to keep the damage to a minimum!
When vacuuming alone won’t cut it, get rid of smells by sprinkling the area with baking soda. Let it sit for several hours to absorb the odour and then vacuum the carpet again. Get your carpets professionally steam cleaned if it still harbours odours.
With so much moisture in this room, mildew can easily take hold. Ventilation is the single most important way to eliminate odours. Always turn on the fan or open the windows when your in the bathroom. Mopping and cleaning walls are a must.
Banish embarrassing toilet smells with the power of vinegar. Pour two and a half cups into the toilet bowl, leave for 30 minutes and then flush.
It is easy for the laundry to take on a musty scent when wet washing is left lying around. Dry clothes as soon as they come out of the machine and freshen up your washing machine by running a cycle with a cup of white vinegar or bleach.
Obviously if there is a bad smell wafting from your bins it is time to empty them.. But what if it’s not quite full yet? Add a couple of slices of citrus peel to the bin to freshen it up. Be sure to wash out the bin weekly.
Strong odours, like cigarette smoke, actually form a film on your light bulbs. When you turn on the lights, the bulb heats up and spreads the ashy scent again. Carefully clean the light bulbs to avoid this problem.
