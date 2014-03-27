1/12 Fridge

A fowl smelling fridge could be caused by dairy spills: clean these up fast before they turn sour. Expired food is the next top culprit so stick to a FIFO policy (First In First Out) so that you don’t have a backlog of rotten leftovers. To tackle lingering odours, simply put a dish of used coffee grounds on each shelf and leave it for a couple of days to absorb the smells.

