Unexpected colour combinations that look amazing

1/10 Unexpected colour combinations that look amazing

Expand your colour horizons with these quirky colour combos that look fantastic together.

2/10 Magenta and Yellow

Bright with bright works so well in this punchy colour combo.

3/10 Purple and charcoal

Pair purple with grey for a more mature take on this deep colour.

4/10 Cobalt blue and yellow

Pair cobalt blue with yellow for an electric colour scheme.

5/10 Red and teal

There is something so right about punchy red with muted teal.

6/10 Caramel and hot pink

Spice up a smooth caramel with hot pink accents.

7/10 Orange and grey

Orange can be too much on its own but paired with grey it won’t look out of place.

8/10 Grey and lemon yellow

Soft grey and zesty yellow were simply made for each other.

9/10 Teal and copper

A pop of teal looks fab paired with rustic copper accents.

10/10 Magenta and lime

Deep magenta and tangy lime work especially well in a girl’s bedroom.

