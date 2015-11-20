Unexpected colour combinations that look amazing

Expand your colour horizons with these quirky colour combos that look fantastic together.
Thinkstock
Bright with bright works so well in this punchy colour combo.
Thinkstock
Pair purple with grey for a more mature take on this deep colour.
Thinkstock
Pair cobalt blue with yellow for an electric colour scheme.
Thinkstock
There is something so right about punchy red with muted teal.
Thinkstock
Spice up a smooth caramel with hot pink accents.
Thinkstock
Orange can be too much on its own but paired with grey it won’t look out of place.
Thinkstock
Soft grey and zesty yellow were simply made for each other.
Thinkstock
A pop of teal looks fab paired with rustic copper accents.
Thinkstock
Deep magenta and tangy lime work especially well in a girl’s bedroom.
Thinkstock