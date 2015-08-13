News

Fact or fiction: 9 common food myths investigated

1/9 Adding salt to water makes it boil faster

False: Salt actually rises the water's boiling temperature, thus making the boiling time longer. Adding a pinch of salt to the water really doesn't make a difference, but it does add flavour and that's worth an extra millisecond.

Getty Images

2/9 Boiling your vegetables destroys their nutrients

False: Steaming vegetables is tastier and a better option, however if you boil your vegetables you will not be leaching out all their nutritional benefits. Some vitamins in some vegetables may diminish because they are soluble in water but many vital minerals and fibres survive.

Getty Images

3/9 Adding oil to water when boiling pasta keeps it from sticking together

True: Adding oil to pasta water helps keep it from boiling over because it sits on the surface. It can also help the pasta from sticking together but it does make it harder for sauce to adhere. If you don't want to add oil, bring your water to a fast boil, add all pasta at once and stir frequently with a wooden spoon.

Getty Images

4/9 Mushrooms are a source of vitamin B12


False: Mushrooms do not contain any amount of vitamin B12. The vitamin B12 that people consume comes from foods of animal origin. It is a micro-organism that is incorporated into the flesh of animals and their products such as meat, dairy, seafood and eggs.

Getty Images

5/9 Vitamin C supplements prevent common colds


True: Vitamin C supplements can help prevent a cold for some people but not all. Those under heavy stress or have been exposed to super cold environments will benefit from taking a vitamin C supplement, but these supplements won’t help out the general population like once thought.

Getty Images

6/9 Skipping breakfast will help you lose weight


False: The truth is if you skip breakfast your body will be less efficient at burning food later in the day and you will more likely snack and overeat in the evening. Research has also shown that those who skip breakfast have higher body weights than those who regularly eat it.

Getty Images

7/9 All fats are bad for you


False: Not all fats are created equal. Healthy fats are essential for your wellbeing and they include monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, found in nuts and seeds, olives and olive oil, avocados, canola and canola oils. Omega-3 fatty acids are also great fats for health and these are found in linseeds, soybeans, dark green vegetables and oily fish.

Getty Images

8/9 Vodka has zero calories


False: We all know vodka is the so called ‘skinny persons’ drink but a 30ml shot of vodka contains over 100 calories. Its popularity rose when the Atkins diet was popular because of its low-carb count.

Getty Images

9/9 Refrigerated onions make you cry less when you cut them


True: Onions contain a chemical called propanthial S-oxide. When you cut them this chemical is released and can act as an irritant for some people. If you chill an onion in the fridge before cutting it, less of the chemical is released and thus you will cry less.

Getty Images

